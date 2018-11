I've been receiving complaints for past 15 days of horse trading & that MLAs are being threatened. Mehbooba Ji herself complained that her MLAs are being threatened.The other party said there is planning of distribution of money.I couldn't have allowed this to happen:J&K Governor pic.twitter.com/dClcBtc9Sj

Fax isn't an issue. Yesterday was Eid. Both of them are devoted Muslim & should know that offices are closed that day. Even my cook was on leave, let alone the person who handles fax. Even if I had received the fax, my stand would have been the same: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik pic.twitter.com/QEMkuZAtIC