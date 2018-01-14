Odisha: Jalandar Nayak a resident of Kandhamal carves out an 8 km road from a mountain to connect his Gumsahi village to Phulbani city so that his children can go to school without facing problems pic.twitter.com/KBMmPFau58— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
There was no school, anganwadi in the village and we had to go to the city through a difficult terrain,so I decided to construct a road.Even no hospital here, once I had to carry my pregnant wife 3 miles in a dola(basket) through it: Jalandar Nayak pic.twitter.com/XWzbPamuAa— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
14 जनवरी 2018
