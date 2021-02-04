बंगाल: जगदीप धनखड़ ने ममता बनर्जी को वित्तीय विवरण प्रस्तुति के लिए किया अधिकृत

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal authorises CM Mamata Banerjee to perform duties relating to the presentation of Annual Financial Statement of the Government of West Bengal for the year 2021-2022 and Motion for Vote on Account & all related aspects.— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021
