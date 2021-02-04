शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   jagdeep dhankhar authorises mamata banerjee to perform duties relating to presentation of annual financial statement

बंगाल: जगदीप धनखड़ ने ममता बनर्जी को वित्तीय विवरण प्रस्तुति के लिए किया अधिकृत

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 03:03 PM IST
जगदीप धनखड़-ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
जगदीप धनखड़-ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को वर्ष 2021-2022 के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के वार्षिक वित्तीय विवरण की प्रस्तुति और सभी संबंधित पहलुओं पर वोट के लिए अधिकृत किया।
