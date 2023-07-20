ISRO: इसरो ने गगनयान सर्विस मॉड्यूल प्रोपल्शन सिस्टम का किया सफल परीक्षण, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के मिशन गगनयान की तैयारियां जोरों पर है। ताजा कड़ी में इसरो ने गुरुवार को इसरो प्रणोदन अनुसंधान परिसर (आईपीआरसी), महेंद्रगिरि में गगनयान सर्विस मॉड्यूल प्रोपल्शन सिस्टम (एसएमपीएस) का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया। एसएमपीएस ऑर्बिटल मॉड्यूल की आवश्यकताओं को पूरा करता है। हॉट टेस्ट एसएमपीएस के अंतिम कॉन्फिगरेशन में आयोजित किया गया। इसरो ने यह जानकारी एक ट्वीट के जरिये दी।
"ISRO successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) – which caters to the requirements of the Orbital Module – at IPRC, Mahendragiri. The hot test was conducted in SMPS’s final configuration," tweets ISRO
(Video Source: Twitter handle of ISRO) pic.twitter.com/yDTWJDWh71— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023
