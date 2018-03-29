#FLASH: ISRO launches GSLV-F08 carrying the GSAT6A communication satellite from AP's Sriharikota. pic.twitter.com/sTmkDyS6Bi— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
#WATCH: ISRO's launches GSLV-F08 carrying the #GSAT6A communication satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/m7qum0DnkA— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा की इन गलतियों को मुद्दा बनाकर कांग्रेस सोशल मीडिया पर आक्रामक हो रही है।
29 मार्च 2018