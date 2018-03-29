शहर चुनें

ISRO ने लॉन्च किया GSAT-6A उपग्रह, मोबाइल कम्युनिकेशन को होगा फायदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 05:19 PM IST
ISRO launches GSAT-6A satellite, Mobile Communication will benefit
सैटेलाइट आधारित मोबाइल कम्युनिकेशन मुहैया कराने के उद्देश्य से जीसैट-6 ए उपग्रह को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। यहां से 110 किमी दूर श्रीहरिकोटा अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से यह उपग्रह इसरो के जीएसएलवी-एफ 08 रॉकेट से प्रक्षेपित किया गया। कक्षा में स्थापित होने के बाद यह 10 साल तक काम करेगा।
 

श्रीहरिकोटा के सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर के दूसरे लॉन्च पैड से बृहस्पतिवार को इस उपग्रह को 16:56 मिनट पर प्रक्षेपित किया गया। यह जीएसएलवी-एफ 08 रॉकेट की 12वीं उड़ान है। इस रॉकेट की ऊंचाई 49.1 मीटर है और वजन 415.6 टन है। 





आई-2 को बस इसरो ने ही बनाया है। यह सैटेलाइट को 3119 वॉट पावर देता है। इसका एंटीना छह मीटर व्यास वाला है। यह सैटेलाइट में लगने वाले सामान्य एंटीना से तीन गुना चौड़ा है। 

एस-बैंड यह मोबाइल की 4-जी सर्विस के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह मौसम की जानकारी देने वाले रडार, शिप रडार, कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट में भी इस्तेमाल होता है। साथ ही मोबाइल कम्युनिकेशन में मदद करेगा। इसे सेना के इस्तेमाल के हिसाब से भी डिजाइन किया गया है।

