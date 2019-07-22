इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन बोले, हमारी सोच से बेहतर रही चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग

विज्ञापन

ISRO Chief K Sivan: I'm extremely happy to announce that the #GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon & to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments. pic.twitter.com/vgNXVNOcSr — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Rajya Sabha Chairman & Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: #Chandrayaan2 has been successfully launched. I extend my heartiest congratulations to our countrymen on this momentous achievement. Our scientists deserve a special compliment, their achievement has enhanced country's pride. pic.twitter.com/CuBP49dNfq — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

PM Narendra Modi: Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history. The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today pic.twitter.com/q8fMFxAikK — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के चीफ के सिवन ने चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके कहा कि चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण सफल रहा। यह 48वें दिन चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरेगा। इसरो चीफ के सिवन ने कहा कि वक्त रहते तकनीकी जांच की गई। उसके बाद इस ऐतिहासिक सफर पर चंद्रयान-2 को छोड़ा गया। सफल लॉन्चिंग के बाद जीएसएलवी-एमके तृतीय-एम1 से चंद्रयान-2 अलग होकर आगे की तरफ बढ़ रहा है।के सिवन ने कहा कि चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग हमारी सोच से बेहतर रही। इसकी सफल लॉन्चिंग से खुशी है। ये वैज्ञानिकों की कड़ी मेहनत का नतीजा है, इसके लिए सभी वैज्ञानिकों को सैल्यूट।राज्यसभा अध्यक्ष व उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने भी इसरो को बधाई दी है। वहीं इसरो को भी चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग से प्रसन्नता है।वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि 'चंद्रयान 2 का प्रक्षेपण हमारे वैज्ञानिकों और 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के विज्ञान के नए स्तरों को निर्धारित करने के संकल्प को दर्शाता है। आज हर भारतीय को गर्व है।'बता दें कि इसरो ने आज दोपहर 2:43 बजे चांद पर शोध के लिए चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसरो ने इसे 44 मीटर लंबे और लगभग 640 टन वजनी जियोसिंक्रोनाइज सैटेलाइट लांच व्हीकल- मार्क तृतीय (जीएसएलवी-एमके तृतीय-एम1) से लॉन्च किया है। इस रॉकेट को बाहुबली कहा जा रहा है। इस रॉकेट और चंद्रयान-2 की कीमत 978 करोड़ रुपये है।