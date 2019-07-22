शहर चुनें

ISRO Cheif K Sivan said Chandrayaan 2 successfully launched, everybody salute

इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन बोले, हमारी सोच से बेहतर रही चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 03:48 PM IST
इसरो चीफ, के सिवन
इसरो चीफ, के सिवन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के चीफ के सिवन ने चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके कहा कि चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण सफल रहा। यह 48वें दिन चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरेगा। इसरो चीफ के सिवन ने कहा कि वक्त रहते तकनीकी जांच की गई। उसके बाद इस ऐतिहासिक सफर पर चंद्रयान-2 को छोड़ा गया। सफल लॉन्चिंग के बाद जीएसएलवी-एमके तृतीय-एम1 से चंद्रयान-2 अलग होकर आगे की तरफ बढ़ रहा है।
के सिवन ने कहा कि चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग हमारी सोच से बेहतर रही। इसकी सफल लॉन्चिंग से खुशी है। ये वैज्ञानिकों की कड़ी मेहनत का नतीजा है, इसके लिए सभी वैज्ञानिकों को सैल्यूट। 

राज्यसभा अध्यक्ष व उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने भी इसरो को बधाई दी है। वहीं इसरो को भी चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग से प्रसन्नता है।
 



वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि 'चंद्रयान 2 का प्रक्षेपण हमारे वैज्ञानिकों और 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के विज्ञान के नए स्तरों को निर्धारित करने के संकल्प को दर्शाता है। आज हर भारतीय को गर्व है।'
 



बता दें कि इसरो ने आज दोपहर 2:43 बजे चांद पर शोध के लिए चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसरो ने इसे 44 मीटर लंबे और लगभग 640 टन वजनी जियोसिंक्रोनाइज सैटेलाइट लांच व्हीकल- मार्क तृतीय (जीएसएलवी-एमके तृतीय-एम1) से लॉन्च किया है। इस रॉकेट को बाहुबली कहा जा रहा है। इस रॉकेट और चंद्रयान-2 की कीमत 978 करोड़ रुपये है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

