इसरो प्रमुख के सिवन बोले, हमारी सोच से बेहतर रही चंद्रयान-2 की लॉन्चिंग

ISRO Chief K Sivan: I'm extremely happy to announce that the #GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon & to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments. pic.twitter.com/vgNXVNOcSr— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019
Rajya Sabha Chairman & Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: #Chandrayaan2 has been successfully launched. I extend my heartiest congratulations to our countrymen on this momentous achievement. Our scientists deserve a special compliment, their achievement has enhanced country's pride. pic.twitter.com/CuBP49dNfq— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019
PM Narendra Modi: Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history. The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today pic.twitter.com/q8fMFxAikK— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
माना जा रहा है कि पार्टी उनपर कार्रवाई कर सकती है इसी वजह से उन्हें दिल्ली बुलाया गया है। प्रज्ञा दिल्ली में भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और महासचिव (संगठन) बीएल संतोष से मुलाकात करेंगी।
22 जुलाई 2019