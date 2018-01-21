Download App
Irfan Khan, Rajkumar and Vidya Balan awarded in the Filmfare, Hindi Medium Best Movie

फिल्म फेयर में इरफान, राजकुमार और विद्या बालन का जलवा, हिंदी मीडियम सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:51 AM IST
Irfan Khan, Rajkumar and Vidya Balan awarded in the Filmfare, Hindi Medium Best Movie
63वें फिल्मफेयर पुरस्कारों में इरफान खान और अभिनेता राजकुमार राव का जलवा रहा। सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता (पॉप्युलर) का अवॉर्ड हिंदी मीडियम के लिए इरफान खान और सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री (पॉप्युलर) का अवॉर्ड विद्या बालन को फिल्म तुम्हारी सुलु के लिए दिया गया। राजकुमार राव को फिल्म ट्रैप्ड के लिए बेस्ट अभिनेता क्रिटिक्स, जायरा वसीम को सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार के लिए बेस्ट अभिनेत्री क्रिटिक्स का अवॉर्ड मिला। 

सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म का अवॉर्ड इरफान खान और सबा कमर स्टारर फिल्म हिंदी मीडियम को दिया गया। सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म (क्रिटिक्स) का अवॉर्ड राजकुमार राव की फिल्म न्यूटन को दिया गया। बरेली की बर्फी के लिए अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी को बेस्ट डायरेक्टर का पुरस्कार मिला। 

सहायक अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार के लिए मेहर विज और सहायक अभिनेता का पुरस्कार बरेली की बर्फी के लिए राजकुमार राव को दिया गया। गुजरे जमाने की अभिनेत्री माला सिन्हा को लाइफ टाइम अचीवमेंट पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। रंगारंग समारोह की मेजबानी अभिनेता शाहरुख खान ने की। 
