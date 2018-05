Former #Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted parole of five days for son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding; he is currently admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi (File pic) pic.twitter.com/V3aicHrxWO

#CORRECTION Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted* documents of around 20,000 pages in Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with #IRCTC hotel scam case in which Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and 11 others are accused (Original tweet will be deleted) pic.twitter.com/ysUOX2MYMg