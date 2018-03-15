Delhi High Court allows fresh application of #KartiChidambaram which sought 2 day extension in protection from arrest by ED citing non availability of Senior Counsel on the date.ED filed no objection in it. Next date of hearing is now 22nd March pic.twitter.com/vr26PYILfE— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
#INXMediaCase: Supreme Court transfers the ED case pending in Delhi High Court relating to adjudication of the probe agency's power to arrest under PMLA to SC, in connection with Karti Chidambaram's role.— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) की परीक्षा में हुई गड़बड़ी के मामले में सरकार घिरती नजर आ रही है। इसी क्रम में गुरुवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मोदी सरकार पर तीखा हमला बोला है।
15 मार्च 2018