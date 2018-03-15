शहर चुनें

INX मीडिया केस: ED की गिरफ्तारी से कार्ति चिदंबरम को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दी राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 04:16 PM IST
INX Media Case: Delhi High Court provide two days extention to Karti Chidambaram from ED arrest
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले पर फैसला लेते हुए पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को थोड़ी राहत तो जरूर दे दी है। हाईकोर्ट ने कार्ति को ईडी की गिरफ्तारी से अंतरिम राहत की समय सीमा 2 दिन बढ़ा दी है। कोर्ट ने 20 मार्च की अवधि को बढ़ाकर 22 मार्च कर दी है। ईडी ने भी कोर्ट के इस फैसले पर कोई आपत्ति तो अभी नहीं जताई है। 
 


जज एस रविंद्र भट ने यह राहत प्रदान करते हुए स्पष्ट किया था कि सीबीआई के मामले में विशेष अदालत यदि कार्ति को जमानत देती है तो, ऐसी स्थिति में अगली सुनवाई तक निदेशालय उन्हें गिरफ्तार नहीं करेगा। इससे पहले कोर्ट ने कार्ति चिदंबरम को ईडी की गिरफ्तारी से 20 मार्च तक की अंतरिम राहत दी थी। जो इस फैसले के बाद दो दिन और बड़ गई है। 
 
कार्ति चिदंबरम को 8 मार्च को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपनी याचिका वापस लेने की अनुमति देते हुए कहा था कि वह किसी भी अंतरिम राहत के लिए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट जाएं। इसके बाद कार्ति ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी।

बता दें कि दिल्ली के एक कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को कार्ति चिदंबरम के चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट एस भास्करन को जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया है। कोर्ट ने 2 लाख की बेल राशि पर भास्करन को रिहा किया है। रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में सीबीआई की हिरासत में चल रहे पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को सोमवार को फिर से कोर्ट में पेश किया गया था।

