Thane: महिला के हाथ से फिसलकर उफनते नाले में गिर गया चार माह का शिशु, चीखती-चिल्लाती रह गई मां, देखें वीडियो

Tragedy: #Mumbai local train stranded for a while, a lady with an infant and her father decide to jump off the train & walk to the nearest station. Infant slips & falls into flowing water in a drain while they were walking the tracks over the culvert. #MumbaiRains @mid_day… pic.twitter.com/XoJxRLDzju

फायर ब्रिगेड के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि उन्हें ठाणे जिले में रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे नाले में एक बच्चे के गिरने की सूचना मिली है और वे बच्चे का पता लगाने के लिए अभियान चला रहे हैं। रेलवे के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि इलाके में भारी बारिश के बाद कल्याण स्टेशन पर ट्रैक चेंजिंग पॉइंट में खराबी के कारण बुधवार दोपहर को ठाणे जिले में कल्याण और कसारा खंड के बीच ट्रेन सेवाएं रोक दी गईं। जैसे ही ट्रेनें रुकीं, कई यात्री निकटतम रेलवे स्टेशनों तक पहुंचने के लिए ट्रेन से उतर कर पटरियों पर चलने लगे। इस दौरान यह घटना हुई।



सीएम शिंदे ने घटना पर दुख जताया

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने घटना पर दुख जताया है। सीएम शिंदे ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा कि यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना है कि ठाकुरली और कल्याण के बीच नाले में गिरकर चार महीने का बच्चा बह गया। माता-पिता को ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि ऐसी घटनाएं न हों।

