Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, Development awarded to Sir David Attenborough

इस साल सर डेविड एटनबरो को मिला इंदिरा गांधी शांति पुरस्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 12:00 PM IST
इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : डेमो
ख़बर सुनें
देश की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री और आयरन लेडी के नाम से मशहूर इंदिरा की 102वीं जयंती है। उनकी स्मृति में स्थापित 'इंदिरा गांधी मेमोरिल ट्रस्ट' हर साल उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर शांति, समाज सेवा, निरस्त्रीकरण और विकास के क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले किसी व्यक्ति या संगठन को प्रतिष्ठित इंदिरा गांधी शांति पुरस्कार प्रदान करती है। इस पुरस्कार के लिए इस साल सर डेविड एटनबरो को चुना गया है। इस पुरस्कार के अंतर्गत 25 लाख रुपए नकद, एक ट्रॉफी और प्रशस्तिपत्र प्रदान किया जाता है।
indira gandhi cash prize indira gandhi peace prize disarmament
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

