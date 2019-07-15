शहर चुनें

Indigo Goa-Ahmedabad flight returned to dabolim airport due to some technical errors

तकनीकी खामी के कारण इंडिगो का विमान गोवा लौटा, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 10:05 PM IST
गोवा एयरपोर्ट
गोवा एयरपोर्ट
ख़बर सुनें
पणजी से अहमदाबाद जाने वाली इंडिगो एयरलाइन के एक विमान को सोमवार को उड़ान भरने के बाद तकनीकी खामी के कारण गोवा हवाईअड्डे पर लौटना पड़ा। 
इस पर करीब 180 यात्री सवार थे। भारतीय हवाईअड्डा प्राधिकरण (एएआई) के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी। 




अधिकारी ने कहा कि विमान को यहां से 40 किलोमीटर दूर दाबोलिम हवाईअड्डे पर शाम करीब 4.45 मिनट पर सुरक्षित उतारा गया।

हवाईअड्डा निदेशक गगन मलिक ने पीटीआई भाषा से कहा कि दाबोलिम हवाईअड्डे से उड़ान भरने के बाद विमान में तकनीकी खराबी आयी और विमान को वापस लौटाना पड़ा।

उन्होंने कहा कि विमान में करीब 180 यात्री सवार थे और वे सभी सुरक्षित हैं।

goa panjim indigo dabolim airport इंडिगो
India News

isro
India News

तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के चलते चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण रद्द करने पर इसरो की हुई तारीफ

मिशन के नियंत्रण केंद्र से घोषणा के बाद इसके उड़ान भरने से 56 मिनट 24 सेकेंड पहले 1:55 बजे प्रक्षेपण को रोक दिया गया।

15 जुलाई 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राफेल सौदे के ऑफसेट अनुबंध से युवाओं का होगा कौशल विकास: सीतारमण

15 जुलाई 2019

नीरज शेखर
India News

सपा के राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज शेखर ने दिया इस्तीफा, भाजपा में हो सकते हैं शामिल

15 जुलाई 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

एनआईए बिल पास, शाह ने ओवैसी को दी नसीहत, 'सुनने की भी आदत डालिए'

15 जुलाई 2019

एमडीएमके के जनरल सेक्रेटरी और सांसद वाइको
India News

तमिलनाडु के सांसद वाइको का विवादित बयान, कहा- हिंदी से गिरा संसद में बहस का स्तर

15 जुलाई 2019

संसद भवन में प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी सांसद
India News

19-21 जुलाई के बीच में कांग्रेस पार्टी ले सकती है नए अध्यक्ष पर निर्णय

15 जुलाई 2019

मानव संसाधन एवं विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक (निशंक)
India News

रोजगार नहीं देने वाले कोर्स होंगे बंद, पढ़ाए जाएंगे आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस जैसे कोर्स

15 जुलाई 2019

कलराज मिश्रा-आचार्य देवव्रत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कलराज मिश्र को हिमाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया, आचार्य देवव्रत गुजरात भेजे गए

15 जुलाई 2019

Karnataka political crisis
India News

विश्वास मत के दौरान अनुपस्थित रह सकते हैं कर्नाटक के बागी विधायक

15 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओवैसी की टीका-टिप्पणी पर भड़के शाह, बोले- आपको सुनने की आदत डालनी होगी

15 जुलाई 2019

जानिए कलराज मिश्र और आचार्य देवव्रत के राज्यपाल बनने तक का राजनीतिक सफर

हिमाचल प्रदेश के राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत को गुजरात का राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया है। वहीं कलराज मिश्रा को हिमाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है। यहां देखिए दोनों का राजनीतिक सफऱ।

15 जुलाई 2019

टिक टॉक 1:02

टिक टॉक के नए सितारों को मिला जाने-माने गायक यासर देसाई का साथ

15 जुलाई 2019

सीआरपीएफ 1:12

बारामूला में नदी के तेज बहाव में डूब रही थी लड़की, CRPF जवानों ने बचाई जान

15 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:03

कैलाश पर्वत पर क्यों नहीं चढ़ पाता कोई?

15 जुलाई 2019

नवाज 3:49

मिलिए रैपर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी से, साथ मिला है मिल्क ब्यूटी तमन्ना भाटिया का

15 जुलाई 2019

हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओपी चौटाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हरियाणा के पूर्व सीएम ओपी चौटाला की पैरोल याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली सरकार से मांगा जवाब

15 जुलाई 2019

खुशी परिहार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रेमी को 19 वर्षीय मॉडल प्रेमिका के 'चरित्र' पर था शक, हत्या कर चेहरे को कुचला

15 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सरोगेसी के दुरुपयोग रोकने और निसंतान को संतान का सुख दिलाने वाला विधेयक पेश

15 जुलाई 2019

कथित तौर पर बच्ची से छेड़खानी करने के बाद चौकीदार की निर्वस्त्र परेड कराई
India News

महाराष्ट्र : छह साल की बच्ची से छेड़खानी करने वाले चौकीदार की निर्वस्त्र परेड कराई

15 जुलाई 2019

एम्स दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एम्स में होगा त्वचा बैंक, आईआईटी तैयार कर रहा है कृत्रिम त्वचा

15 जुलाई 2019

आसाराम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आसाराम बापू को झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जमानत देने से किया इनकार

15 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
