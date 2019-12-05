शहर चुनें

IndiGo aircraft operating Mumbai-Bangalore returned after pilot observed caution message

एक संदेश पर यात्रियों समेत वापस मुंबई लौटा विमान, बेंगलूरू के लिए भरी थी उड़ान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 05:29 PM IST
इंडिगो
इंडिगो
मुंबई से गुरुवार को बेंगलूरू जा रहे इंडिगो के ए320 निओ विमान के पायलट को उड़ान के दौरान सावधानी का एक संदेश मिला। संदेश मिलते ही पायलट ने मानक संचालन प्रक्रियाओं का पालन किया और एहतियात के तौर पर यात्रियों समेत विमान लेकर मुंबई लौट आया। फिलहाल मुंबई में विमान का निरीक्षण चल रहा है।
इससे पहले चेन्नई से सोमवार को हैदराबाद जा रहे इंडिगो के ए320 निओ विमान के एक प्रैट एंड व्हिटनी (पीडब्ल्यू) इंजन में कोई गड़बड़ी आ गई थी। हालांकि, विमान को सुरक्षित हैदराबाद उतार लिया गया था। उतरने के बाद पीडब्ल्यू इंजन में काफी कंपन देखा गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक जिस पीडब्ल्यू इंजन में गड़बड़ी आई , उसे बदला जाएगा।

इंडिगो ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘दो दिसंबर को चेन्नई से हैदराबाद जा रही उड़ान संख्या 6ई-6215 के हैदराबाद में उतरने के बाद विमान चालक ने इंजन में कंपन महसूस किया। विमान को परिचालन से हटा दिया गया है। मरम्मत और जांच संबंधी आवश्यक काम जारी है।’
indigo indigo airlines mumbai to bangalore
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

