एक संदेश पर यात्रियों समेत वापस मुंबई लौटा विमान, बेंगलूरू के लिए भरी थी उड़ान

IndiGo statement: An IndiGo NEO A320 aircraft was operating Mumbai-Bangalore this morning. During flight pilot observed caution message. Standard operating procedures were followed and aircraft returned to Mumbai as precaution.Aircraft is currently under inspection in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/QjkhH7tHLV— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
टेलीविजन बनाने वाली एक कंपनी टेलीविस्ता (TELEVISTA) के मालिक अरुण कुमार शर्मा की हत्या की साजिश का पर्दाफाश हो गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक अरुण कुमार शर्मा की हत्या तीन करोड़ रुपये की एक प्रॉपर्टी विवाद के कारण की गई थी।
5 दिसंबर 2019