विदेश मंत्रालय की प्रेसवार्ता: दुनिया को वैक्सीन तो सीरिया को चावल, विश्व समुदाय की भारत ने की मदद

We have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis: Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson #COVID19

The two (India & China) sides have also agreed to convene 10th round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong lake area, to address the remaining issues. No date has been set so far for the WMCC: Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson