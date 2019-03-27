शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Indian Coast Guard with Gujarat ATS arrested nine drug mafias carrying drug of Rs 500 crore

पाक से आया 500 करोड़ नशीली दवाओं का जखीरा, गुजरात में पकड़े गए 9 ड्रग्स माफिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 10:48 AM IST
माफियाओं द्वारा जलाई गई बोट
माफियाओं द्वारा जलाई गई बोट - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में ड्रग माफिया और एटीएस के बीच टकराव की खबरें सामने आई हैं। पोरबंदर के पास गुजरात एटीएस और ड्रग माफिया के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। इस मुठभेड़ में एटीएस अधिकारियों के साथ भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने गुजरात के तट से दूर एक नाव से 9 ईरानी नागरिकों को पकड़ा है और उनके पास से लगभग 100 किलोग्राम हेरोइन जब्त की है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


घटना पोरबंदर की है जहां ड्रग्स माफिया बोट में ड्रग भरकर ले जा रहे थे। तभी उनकी मुठभेड़ गुजरात एटीएस से हो गई। जिसके बाद माफिया ने ड्रग्स से लदी बोट को आग लगा दी। बोट में 500 करोड़ की ड्रग्स बताई जा रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि बोट में भरी ड्रग को पाकिस्तान के हमीद मलिक ने भेजा था। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
World

पाकिस्तान: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ को इलाज कराने के लिए मिली जमानत

27 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

श्रीनगर में अपने स्क्वॉड्रन लौटे अभिनंदन, कॉकपिट में लौटेंगे या नहीं, तय करेंगे अधिकारी

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बढ़े किराए से परेशान एयर इंडिया के दो यात्रियों ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि मच गया हड़कंप

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
general elections: Angry Congress MLA raised 300 chairs from party office over removing ticket
India News

टिकट न मिलने से नाराज कांग्रेस विधायक ने पार्टी दफ्तर से उठवा लीं 300 कुर्सियां

27 मार्च 2019

pubg
Tech Diary

PUBG: 45 दिन तक लगातार पबजी खेलने से 20 साल के युवक की मौत !

26 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood 50 Year plus Actor
dangal
Akshay Kumar
Shah rukh Khan
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
gujarat ats drug mafias drug consignments ats drugs gujarat indian coast guard iranian nationals heroin
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीएम मोदी
India News

LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संबोधन का इंतजार, किसी भी पल आ सकते हैं पीएम

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी थोड़ी देर में कर सकते हैं बड़ा एलान, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
हाथ में मूर्ति लेकर प्रचार करते संबित पात्रा
India News

संबित पात्रा ने हाथ में भगवान जगन्नाथ की प्रतिमा लेकर किया प्रचार, कांग्रेस पहुंची चुनाव आयोग

27 मार्च 2019

नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार से चुनाव आयोग ने मांगा जवाब
India News

कांग्रेस के 'न्याय' की आलोचना कर फंसे नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष, चुनाव आयोग ने भेजा नोटिस

27 मार्च 2019

P Chidambaram(File Photo)
India News

कांग्रेस के न्यूनतम आमदनी योजना के वादे पर बोले चिदंबरम- देश के पास 'न्याय' लागू करने की पूरी क्षमता

27 मार्च 2019

pm modi pic on air india boarding pass
India News

रेल टिकट और हवाई पास पर पीएम मोदी की तस्वीरें, चुनाव आयोग ने मंत्रालयों से मांगा जवाब

27 मार्च 2019

Mahasangram Live
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: हरदोई से भाजपा सांसद अंशुल वर्मा का टिकट कटा तो चौकीदार को सौंपा इस्तीफा

27 मार्च 2019

महाराष्ट्रवादी गोमांतक पार्टी (फाइल)
India News

गोवा में आधी रात को हुआ 'सियासी ड्रामा', एमजीपी के दो विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

27 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीरव मोदी की पेंटिग्स को आयकर विभाग ने 59 करोड़ रुपये में बेचा

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

भाजपा की नई सूची में 39 उम्मीदवारों के नाम, मेनका-वरुण की सीटें अदल-बदल, मुरली मनोहर का टिकट कटा

26 मार्च 2019

लक्ष्मी मित्तल (फाइल)
India News

कर्ज संकट मामला: मुकेश अंबानी की तरह लक्ष्मी मित्तल ने भी छोटे भाई को बचाया

27 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

नीरव मोदी के स्वामित्व वाली पेंटिंग्स 55 करोड़ में नीलाम

मंगलवार को मुंबई में भगोड़े हीरा व्यापारी नीरव मोदी के स्वामित्व वाली 68 पेंटिंग्स नीलामी की गई। 68 में से 55 पेंटिंग्स नीलाम हुईं जिनसे मिले 55 करोड़ रुपये को आयकर विभाग को सौंप दिया गया।

27 मार्च 2019

साीएम योगी 2:15

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

27 मार्च 2019

जयाप्रदा 2:58

एक वक्त में बॉलीवुड की बेहतरीन अदाकारा रहीं जया प्रदा का ऐसा है सियासी सफर

27 मार्च 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:24

राहुल के न्यूनतम आमदनी के दावे का गणित, 5 करोड़ परिवारों को मिलेगा लाभ

26 मार्च 2019

जब बॉबी पर भारी पड़े बाबू 2:36

जब बॉबी पर भारी पड़े बाबू

26 मार्च 2019

Related

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: जया प्रदा ने जताया मोदी-शाह का शुक्रिया, उधर ममता ने की आडवाणी की तारीफ

26 मार्च 2019

चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चुनाव आयोग ने अब तक जब्त किए 540 करोड़ रुपए, तमिलनाडु पहला, दूसरे नंबर पर यूपी

27 मार्च 2019

PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

पटना एयरपोर्ट पर विरोध जताते समर्थक
India News

पटना में लगे 'गो बैक रविशंकर' के नारे, आपस में भिड़े भाजपा समर्थक

26 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी के साथ हाजी मोहम्मद हारून (पुरानी तस्वीर)
India News

राहुल के खिलाफ अमेठी से मैदान में उतरेंगे गांधी परिवार के ये करीबी

26 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.