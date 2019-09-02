शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Indian Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members from sinking dredger ship

भारतीय तटरक्षक ने डूब रहे ड्रेजर जहाज से 13 क्रू मेंबर को बचाया, खोज और बचाव कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंगलौर Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 09:15 AM IST
चालक दल को बचाता भारतीय तटरक्षक विभाग
चालक दल को बचाता भारतीय तटरक्षक विभाग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मर्चेंट शिप त्रिदेवी प्रेम के कम से कम 13 क्रू मेंबर, जो एक ड्रेजर में सवार थे, ने सोमवार की सुबह लगभग 02:30 बजे जहाज पर पानी भरने की वजह से जहाज को छोड़ दिया।
विज्ञापन


चालक दल के सदस्य ने न्यू मंगलौर पोर्ट ट्रस्ट एंकरेज से समुद्र में ड्रेजर को छोड़ दिया। जिसके बाद भारतीय तटरक्षक जहाज अमर्त्य ने उन्हें बेहद खतरनाक मौसम और विषम समुद्री परिस्थितियों में किए गए एक साहसी अभियान में बचाया। 

मरम्मत कार्य के लिए ड्रेजर पर सवार सात अन्य चालक दल के सदस्यों के लिए खोज और बचाव अभियान जारी है। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Italy Old age Women done Court marriage with 25 years old rishikesh boy
Dehradun

ना रही उम्र की सीमा और दूरियों का बंधन, एक-दूजे के हुए 55 की वैलेंटिना और 25 के नावेद

2 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को देखते ही इस अभिनेत्री ने बीच में ही छोड़ा इवेंट, आयोजकों को भी नहीं बताया!

1 सितंबर 2019

Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Nora Fatehi
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
Sussanne Khan
Bollywood

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को देखते ही इस अभिनेत्री ने बीच में ही छोड़ा इवेंट, आयोजकों को भी नहीं बताया!

1 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहले दिन कटे 3900 चालान, हवलदार की 'शक्ति' समाप्त, कैश का विकल्प खत्म

2 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Cricket News

हैट्रिक लेते ही बुमराह के सजदे में झुके क्रिकेट दिग्गज, कहा- भारत बहुत भाग्यशाली 

1 सितंबर 2019

जसप्रीत बुमराह
विराट-बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

हैट्रिक लेते ही बुमराह के सजदे में झुके क्रिकेट दिग्गज, कहा- भारत बहुत भाग्यशाली 

1 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

2019 में ये दस फिल्में हुईं ब्लाकबस्टर, वहीं इस साल की दस फ्लॉप फिल्मों की लिस्ट भी देख लें

1 सितंबर 2019

2019 की टॉप 10 हिट और फ्लॉप फिल्में
कबीर सिंह और उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का पोस्टर
मिशन मंगल की स्टार कास्ट
gully boy
Bollywood

2019 में ये दस फिल्में हुईं ब्लाकबस्टर, वहीं इस साल की दस फ्लॉप फिल्मों की लिस्ट भी देख लें

1 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

क्रिकेट इतिहास में दर्ज हुआ बुमराह का नाम, टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में हैट्रिक लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने

1 सितंबर 2019

जसप्रीत बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

क्रिकेट इतिहास में दर्ज हुआ बुमराह का नाम, टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में हैट्रिक लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने

1 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
indian cost gurad dreger ship arabian sea manglore port karnatka banglore शिप समुद्र भारतीय तटरक्षक जहाज
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहले दिन कटे 3900 चालान, हवलदार की 'शक्ति' समाप्त, कैश का विकल्प खत्म

2 सितंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

सरकार के इस फैसले के खिलाफ गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, श्रद्धा कपूर बोलीं- इसे रोकना ही होगा

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kalyan Singh to face charges in Babri Masjid demolition case
India News

बाबरी विध्वंस केस : राज्यपाल पद से सेवानिवृत्त होते ही कल्याण सिंह की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

2 सितंबर 2019

saaho
Bollywood

मंझे हुए कलाकार और शानदार एक्शन के बाद भी प्रभास की 'साहो' इस वजह से रह गई कमजोर

2 सितंबर 2019

लसिथ मलिंगा
Cricket News

SLvsNZ: लसिथ मलिंगा ने तोड़ा शाहिद अफरीदी का रिकॉर्ड, बने टी-20 के शहंशाह

1 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डीयू छात्र को थाने में निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा, प्राइवेट पार्ट में डाला प्लास्टिक का पाइप, पांच पर केस

2 सितंबर 2019

Shraddha Kapoor and Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सरकार के फैसले पर भड़के स्टार्स और नुसरत जहां ने साइन की फिल्म सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

2 सितंबर 2019

ishmeet singh
Bollywood

17 साल की उम्र में इस सिंगर ने मचा दिया था तहलका, ऐसे हुई मौत कि नहीं हुआ किसी को भरोसा

2 सितंबर 2019

saaho
Bollywood

वीकेंड पर 'साहो' ने तोड़ा अपना ही रिकॉर्ड, आलोचनाओं के बावजूद 3 दिन में जुटाए इतने करोड़

2 सितंबर 2019

इंडिया गेट
Delhi NCR

बढ़ी हुई जुर्माना राशि के तहत चालान काटे जाने का पहला दिन, वाहन चालकों को लगा सदमा

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद
India News

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

भारत के 5वें राष्ट्रपति रहे फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी लिस्ट से गायब है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वाईएस राजशेखर रेड्डी
India News

आंध्रप्रदेश में सियासी जमीन तलाशने की तैयारी, वाईएसआर की 10वीं पुण्यतिथि मनाएगी कांग्रेस

2 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: 25 दिनों में पूरी हुई आधी सुनवाई, नवंबर तक फैसले की उम्मीद

2 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह(फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह ने कहा: ...केवल शरद पवार और पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण ही बचेंगे

2 सितंबर 2019

देशभर में मनाया जा रहा गणेश चतुर्थी का पर्व
India News

देशभर में गणेश चतुर्थी की धूम, देखिए कहां कैसे हो रहा गणपति का स्वागत

2 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा ने ाज 12 घंटे ता बंद बुलाया है
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: पुलिस की लाठीचार्ज में भाजपा सांसद घायल, पार्टी ने बुलाया 12 घंटे का बंद

2 सितंबर 2019

प्रमुख खबरें
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर

2 सितंबर 2019

Apex Muslim body in Assam slams Imran Khan, Asaduddin Owaisi for comments on NRC
India News

एनआरसी : शीर्ष मुस्लिम संस्था ने इमरान और ओवैसी को लगाई फटकार

2 सितंबर 2019

Wahengbam Devananda
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ चंद्रयान-2 की लाइव लैंडिंग देखेंगे मणिपुर के वाहेंगबम देवानंदा

2 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पत्नी से लड़ाई के बाद कांस्टेबल ने की तीन बेटों की हत्या, पुलिस के सामने किया आत्मसमर्पण

2 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

भारत के 5वें राष्ट्रपति रहे फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी लिस्ट से गायब है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

2 सितंबर 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:17

कुलभूषण जाधव को आज काउंसलर एक्सेस देगा पाकिस्तान, भारत बोला- नहीं चलेगी कोई शर्त

2 सितंबर 2019

भगवान गणेश 1:20

ईको फ्रेंडली गणेश का क्रेज, बंगलूरू के कारीगरों ने 9 हजार नारियलों से बनाई गणेश की प्रतिमा

1 सितंबर 2019

दलबीर कौर 1:18

जगतीत कौर केस: सरबजीत की बहन दलबीर कौर ने इमरान खान को कहा झूठा और कायर

1 सितंबर 2019

हरिवंश नारायण सिंह और कासिम सूरी 1:58

मालदीव की संसद में पाकिस्तान ने उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा तो भारत ने लगाई जोरदार लताड़

1 सितंबर 2019

Related

Devendra fadnavis
India News

मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने ईवीएम पर आरोपों को लेकर विपक्ष को मंदबुद्धि बच्चे के समान बताया

2 सितंबर 2019

India, Pak to hold technical talks on Kartarpur corridor on Sep 4
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: भारत-पाक के बीच चार सितंबर को बैठक, रावी नदी पर पुल निर्माण पर फैसला संभव

2 सितंबर 2019

Tarun Gogoi
India News

तरुण गोगोई ने एनआरसी से बाहर हुए लोगों पर जताई चिंता, विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा- सर्वाधिकार सुरक्षित

2 सितंबर 2019

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during clash with police
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: पुलिस लाठीचार्ज में भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह घायल

2 सितंबर 2019

Ram Madhav
India News

राम माधव बोले: हमारा जो कुछ भी पाकिस्तान के कब्जे में है, हम तक आ जाएगा

2 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आईसीडीएस परीक्षा के दौरान एक महिला को परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर बच्चे को खुले में स्तनपान कराना पड़ा

2 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited