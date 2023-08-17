Coast Guard: भारतीय तटरक्षक बलों ने दिखाई बहादुरी, बचाई विदेशी पोत पर सवार चीनी नागरिक की जान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारत हमेशा ही लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे रहता है। ऐसे में एक बार फिर देश के तटरक्षकों ने बहादुरी का उदाहरण पेश किया है। दरअसल, 16 अगस्त यानी बुधवार को एक विदेशी पोत पर सवार गंभीर रूप से बीमार व्यक्ति को समय से इलाज मिल सके, इसके लिए भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने पूरी ताकत लगा दी।
#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 kms in Arabian sea on 16th August. The vessel was enroute from China to UAE, when the patient reported Chest pain and symptoms of Cardiac Arrest. The… pic.twitter.com/XU9SeCt1JV
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed