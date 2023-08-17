Coast Guard: भारतीय तटरक्षक बलों ने दिखाई बहादुरी, बचाई विदेशी पोत पर सवार चीनी नागरिक की जान

भारत हमेशा ही लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे रहता है। ऐसे में एक बार फिर देश के तटरक्षकों ने बहादुरी का उदाहरण पेश किया है। दरअसल, 16 अगस्त यानी बुधवार को एक विदेशी पोत पर सवार गंभीर रूप से बीमार व्यक्ति को समय से इलाज मिल सके, इसके लिए भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने पूरी ताकत लगा दी।

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 kms in Arabian sea on 16th August. The vessel was enroute from China to UAE, when the patient reported Chest pain and symptoms of Cardiac Arrest. The… pic.twitter.com/XU9SeCt1JV

— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023 तटरक्षक बलों ने अरब सागर में लगभग 200 किलोमीटर दूर पनामा ध्वज वाले अनुसंधान पोत एमवी डोंग फैंग कान टैन नंबर 2 से एक चीनी नागरिक को निकाला। बता दें, रात में सीजी एएलएच और सीजीएएस दमन द्वारा अभियान चलाया गया। इससे कुछ दिन पहले भी भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने खराब मौसम के बावजूद केरल तट के पास एक विदेशी पोत से गंभीर रूप से बीमार एक नाविक को बीच समुद्र में चिकित्सकीय निकासी अभियान चलाकर बाहर निकाला था।

