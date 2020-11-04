चीन सीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को भीषण ठंड से बचाएगी अमेरिका से आई अत्याधुनिक ड्रेस

An Indian Army soldier wearing latest American extreme cold weather clothing for braving winters in Eastern Ladakh & carrying recently acquired Sig Sauer assault rifle
Army is providing new habitats & clothing to soldiers to help beat winters during deployment along China border pic.twitter.com/XAvmcTcenk — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020
