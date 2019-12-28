सेना के महिला डॉक्टरों ने बचाई गर्भवती की जान, हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस में समय से पहले कराई डिलिवरी

देश की रक्षा और हर समय देश के नागरिकों की मदद के लिए तत्पर रहने वाली भारतीय सेना ने शनिवार को मदद की एक नई मिसाल पेश की। सेना की दो महिला डॉक्टरों ने चलती ट्रेन में एक गर्भवती की समय से पहले डिलिवरी कराई।
Indian Army doctors, Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of 172 Military Hospital facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express. Both mother and baby are healthy. pic.twitter.com/aEO1eguwpZ— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019
28 दिसंबर 2019