Home ›   India News ›   Indian Army doctors facilitated premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express

सेना के महिला डॉक्टरों ने बचाई गर्भवती की जान, हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस में समय से पहले कराई डिलिवरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 09:18 PM IST
Indian Army doctors Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep
Indian Army doctors Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep - फोटो : ANI
देश की रक्षा और हर समय देश के नागरिकों की मदद के लिए तत्पर रहने वाली भारतीय सेना ने शनिवार को मदद की एक नई मिसाल पेश की। सेना की दो महिला डॉक्टरों ने चलती ट्रेन में एक गर्भवती की समय से पहले डिलिवरी कराई।

भारतीय सेना के 172 मिलिट्री हॉस्पिटल के दो महिला डॉक्टरों कैप्टन ललिता और कैप्टन अमनदीप ने हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस में यात्रा करते समय एक महिला यात्री की समय से पहले डिलिवरी करवाई। मां और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस में सफर कर रही महिला को अचानक समय से पहले प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हुई। यह जानकारी उसी डिब्बे में सफर रहीं दोनों डॉक्टरों को मिली। उन्होंने अपना फर्ज निभाते हुए ट्रेन में ही डिलिवरी की तैयारी की और रेल के डिब्बे में ही महिला की सफल डिलिवरी कराई।

ट्रेन कोहरे के बीच धीमी गति से चल रही थी, नजदीकी स्टेशन भी दूर था कि वहां तक पहुंचने का इंतजार नहीं किया जा सकता था। अगर जल्द डॉक्टरों ने कुछ न किया होता तो जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों की जान को खतरा हो सकता था।
indian army doctors army doctors pregnant
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

