शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Indian army clearification on Bipin Rawat statement regarding AIUDF party in assam

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत के बयान पर सियासी घमासान तेज, सेना ने दी सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 12:38 PM IST
Indian army clearification on Bipin Rawat statement regarding AIUDF party in assam
आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत - फोटो : PTI
ऑल इंडिया डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (AIUDF) के संदर्भ में सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत के बयान पर सियासी घमासान शुरू हो चुका है। ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेदादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने आर्मी चीफ के बयान पर आपत्ति जताई थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि राजनीतिक दलों पर टिप्पणी का काम आपका (सेना प्रमुख) नहीं है। विवाद को बढ़ता देख सेना ने इस पर सफाई दी है। 
सेना ने कहा कि आर्मी चीफ के बयान का संबंध किसी प्रकार के राजनीतिक दल या धर्म विशेष से नहीं था। वह सिर्फ नार्थ ईस्ट के एकाकीकरण और विकास पर बात कर रहे थे।   
 


वहीं AIUDF की तरफ से भी बिपिन रावत के बयान पर टिप्पणी आई है। एआईयूडीएफ पार्टी से विधायक अमीनुल इस्लाम ने कहा कि पार्टी जमीन पर काम करती है। हम दबे-कुचले लोगों के लिए काम करते हैं और इसलिए हमारी लोकप्रियता बीजेपी के मुकाबले ज्यादा है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताते हुए कहा कि असम की जनता धर्म और जाति की राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर हमारी पार्टी, एआईयूडीएफ को स्वीकार करेगी। और जल्द ही हम सत्ता में आएंगे।   
  भारत के लिए चीन और पाकिस्तान के खतरनाक मंसूबों पर चिंता जाहिर करते हुए आर्मी चीफ ने कहा कि चीन और पाकिस्तान भारत की मजबूती को हिलाने में कामयाब नहीं हो पा रहे हैं इसलिए उन्होंने प्रॉक्सी वॉर का रास्ता चुना है। उत्तरी पूर्व के रास्ते भारत आने वाले शरणार्थियों को आर्मी चीफ ने चीन की चाल बताया है। उनका कहना है कि चीन की मिलीभगत से भारत में पाकिस्तान इस रास्ते अपने आतंकी भेज रहा है। बुधवार को राजधानी में उत्तर पूर्व में सीमा सुरक्षा को लेकर हुए एक सेमिनार में आर्मी चीफ ने यह बात कही है। 

इस मौके पर आर्मी चीफ ने एक राजनीतिक संगठन का जिक्र कर दिया जिस पर विवाद गरमा गया। पड़ोसी देशों की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा कि जिस तरह कश्मीर में अशांति फैलाने के लिए आतंकवादी भेजे जाते हैं। उसी तरह नार्थ ईस्ट में अशांति फैलाने के लिए अवैध आबादी को भारत में भेजा जाता है।  इसके पीछे सेना प्रमुख ने वोट बैंक की राजनीति को दोषी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि नार्थ ईस्ट में AIUDF नाम का राजनीतिक संगठन विकास कर रहा है। इस पार्टी का विकास बीजेपी के मुकाबले तेज हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जनसंघ का आज तक का जो सफर रहा है उसके मुकाबले एआईयूडीएफ का विकास तेजी से हुआ है। गौर हो कि एआईयूडीएफ (ऑल इंडिया यूनाइटेड डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट) नाम का संगठन मुस्लिमों की आवाज उठाता है। 

RELATED

indian army bipin rawat aiudf

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Time Traveler Returns With Photographic Evidence From Year 5000 Reveals Shocking Facts About Earth
World of Wonders

इस बार सबूत के साथ सन 5000 से लौटा 'टाइम ट्रैवलर', किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

22 फरवरी 2018

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor feels Shah rukh's look in Zero is alien like, targets Karan johar
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान के बारे में इस डायरेक्टर ने बोली ऐसी बात, फैंस को आ जाएगा गुस्सा

22 फरवरी 2018

Do you know Two big mysterious coincidence in the history
World of Wonders

ये हैं इतिहास के 2 सबसे रहस्यमयी इत्तेफाक, टाइटेनिक से जुड़ा है एक राज

22 फरवरी 2018

Why judge break the pens nib after the death penalty
Weird Stories

फांसी की सजा के बाद पेन की निब तोड़ने का क्या मतलब है, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

22 फरवरी 2018

sikh community Lodged FIR Against Diljit Dosanjh hurt with song pant mein gun
Bollywood

'पैंट में गन' गाने पर दिलजीत दोसांझ के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, सिख समुदाय ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप

22 फरवरी 2018

irrfan khan film blackmale trailer released
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस WIFE को किसी और की बाहों में देखा तो सह न पाए 'इरफान'...और करने लगे 'Blackमेल'

22 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek kapoor starts Kedarnath shooting again with Sara Ali khan and Sushant Rajput
Bollywood

सारा और सुशांत पर बाबा 'केदारनाथ' की हुई कृपा, ये ट्वीट है सबूत

22 फरवरी 2018

sanjay dutt biopic distribution rights sold by 110 crore rupees before release
Bollywood

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर होगी संजय दत्त की बायोपिक, रिलीज से पहले ही कमाए 110 करोड़

22 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan started following congress leaders on twitter
Bollywood

जानें अमिताभ बच्चन ने क्या किया ऐसा, कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने की लगने लगीं अटकलें

22 फरवरी 2018

Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone unfit to shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj next film
Bollywood

विशाल भारद्वाज की फिल्म की शूटिंग लटकी, इरफान खान और दीपिका पादुकोण हैं वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist photographed with Canadian PM's wife
India News

भारत यात्रा पर आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की डिनर पार्टी में आतंकी को बुलाया गया, तस्वीरें आईं सामने

मंगलवार को मुंबई में कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के लिए एक फॉर्मल डिनर पार्टी का आयोजन किया गया था। कनाडा हाई कमिश्नर द्वारा आयोजित इस डिनर पार्टी में जसपाल अटवाल की मौजूदगी की खबर मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है।

22 फरवरी 2018

ED seized 9 cars related to Nirav Modi and his companies
India News

PNB स्कैम: नीरव मोदी की 9 लग्जरी कारें सहित 86 करोड़ के शेयर्स-म्यूचुअल फंड जब्त

22 फरवरी 2018

Army Chief says that in assam AIUDF have grown in a faster time than the BJP
India News

आर्मी चीफ बोले- असम में बीजेपी से तेज बढ़ रही है AIUDF, ओवैसी ने जताई आपत्ति

22 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan start following congress leader on social media platform twitter
India News

ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस नेताओं को फॉलो कर रहे हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, अटकलें तेज

22 फरवरी 2018

kerala love jihad case: hadiya says many times her mother drugged food to break her fast
India News

केरल लव जिहाद मामला: हादिया बोली- मां ने रोजा तोड़ने के लिए रची हर साजिश

22 फरवरी 2018

NCP chief sharad yadav targets PM narendra modi over his comments on nehru and gandhi
India News

नेहरू-गांधी पर PM के बयान पर शरद पवार नाराज, बोले- पद की बनी रहनी चाहिए गरिमा 

22 फरवरी 2018

CPI-M activities MV akash who faces two murder probe has many followers on facebook
India News

केरल में सोशल मीडिया का 'हीरो' है दो राजनीतिक हत्याओं का आरोपी

22 फरवरी 2018

WHO claim delivery of women is not normal, because Doctor fraud by C-Section, caesarean birth
India News

इसलिए नॉर्मल नहीं रह गई है महिलाओं की डिलीवरी, WHO का दावा- डॉक्टर्स कर रहे हैं फ्रॉड

22 फरवरी 2018

PNB case: accused arjun patil wife said Nirav modi is responsible for scam
India News

PNB घोटाला: आरोपी की पत्नी बोलीं- नीरव मोदी को सामने लाओ, चप्पल से मारूंगी

21 फरवरी 2018

chief minister manohar parrikar goa budget mumbai lilavati hospital 
India News

मनोहर परिकर को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, आज पेश कर सकते हैं गोवा का बजट

22 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

नॉर्थ - ईस्ट को अशांत करने में पाकिस्तान और चीन सबसे आगे- बिपिन रावत

आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने देश के उत्तर-पूर्व इलाके को लेकर बड़ा बयान देते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान और चीन, भारत की शांति और मजबूती को प्रभावित नहीं कर पा रहे।

22 फरवरी 2018

Fee for railway recruitment examination to be refunded, says Piyush Goyal 1:26

रेलवे भर्ती के आवेदन की बढ़ी फीस पर ये बोले पीयूष गोयल, जानिए जरूर

22 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier expresses happiness over SC's order 1:02

आंख मारकर सबको घायल करने वाली लड़की को मिली खुशी, ये है वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

RAIL MINISTER PIYUSH GOYAL SAYS WILL BRING BACK RAILWAY ON TRACK 1:15

भारतीय रेल को पटरी पर लाने के लिए ये बोले पीयूष गोयल

21 फरवरी 2018

Kamal Haasan visits late APJ Abdul Kalam's house before launching her political party 2:06

कलाम के घर से कमल ने की राजनीतिक पारी की शुरुआत

21 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Successful test of 'Prithvi-2' in Odisha, another powerful missile of India
India News

ओडिशा में 'पृथ्वी-2' का सफल परीक्षण, भारत की एक और ताकतवर मिसाइल

22 फरवरी 2018

Pakistani helicopter came within 300 metres of the Line of Control says army
India News

LoC के पास पाक हेलिकॉप्टर ने भरी उड़ान, 300 मीटर करीब आकर वापस लौटा

21 फरवरी 2018

sulakshana joined indian army as a lieutenant
Shimla

डिपो होल्डर की बेटी ने रोशन किया नाम, सेना में बनी लेफ्टिनेंट

21 फरवरी 2018

sakshi joined indian army as a lieutenant
Shimla

देवभूमि की बेटी ने रोशन किया नाम, सेना में बनी लेफ्टिनेंट

20 फरवरी 2018

Car Mishap: Army official killed, two injured
Budaun

फर्रुखाबाद हाईवे पर पेड़ से टकराई कार, फौजी की मौत

19 फरवरी 2018

indian sukhoi landed at jollygrant airport
Dehradun

आखिर क्यों भारत ने चीन सीमा के पास उतारी सुखोई विमानों की टोली

19 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.