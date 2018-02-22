आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत के बयान पर सियासी घमासान तेज, सेना ने दी सफाई

There is nothing political or religious in the talk. Army Chief just mentioned amalgamation & development in the seminar on North-East organised at DRDO Bhawan on 21 Feb 18: Army

AIUDF is working for the downtrodden. this is why our popularity is growing faster than BJP. We are hopeful that people of Assam irrespective of caste & creed, will accept AIUDF and our party will come to power soon: Aminul Islam, AIUDF MLA on Army chief's statement. pic.twitter.com/kYi9h7DnRF