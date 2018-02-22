आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत के बयान पर सियासी घमासान तेज, सेना ने दी सफाई

There is nothing political or religious in the talk. Army Chief just mentioned amalgamation & development in the seminar on North-East organised at DRDO Bhawan on 21 Feb 18: Army— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
भारत के लिए चीन और पाकिस्तान के खतरनाक मंसूबों पर चिंता जाहिर करते हुए आर्मी चीफ ने कहा कि चीन और पाकिस्तान भारत की मजबूती को हिलाने में कामयाब नहीं हो पा रहे हैं इसलिए उन्होंने प्रॉक्सी वॉर का रास्ता चुना है। उत्तरी पूर्व के रास्ते भारत आने वाले शरणार्थियों को आर्मी चीफ ने चीन की चाल बताया है। उनका कहना है कि चीन की मिलीभगत से भारत में पाकिस्तान इस रास्ते अपने आतंकी भेज रहा है। बुधवार को राजधानी में उत्तर पूर्व में सीमा सुरक्षा को लेकर हुए एक सेमिनार में आर्मी चीफ ने यह बात कही है।
AIUDF is working for the downtrodden. this is why our popularity is growing faster than BJP. We are hopeful that people of Assam irrespective of caste & creed, will accept AIUDF and our party will come to power soon: Aminul Islam, AIUDF MLA on Army chief's statement. pic.twitter.com/kYi9h7DnRF— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
22 फरवरी 2018