Home ›   India News ›   indian Army and Chinese Army held Brigade-Commander level talks in Chushul, Ladakh

भारत-चीन के बीच करीब चार घंटे तक चली ब्रिगेड कमांडर स्तर की बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लद्दाख Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 04:57 PM IST
भारत-चीन
भारत-चीन - फोटो : Istock

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना और चीनी सेना के बीच शुक्रवार को लद्दाख के चुशुल में ब्रिगेड कमांडर स्तर की बातचीत खत्म हुई, जो करीब चार घंटे तक चली। दोनों सेनाओं के बीच यह बातचीत आज सुबह 11 बजे शुरू हुई और दोपहर 3 बजे समाप्त हुई। इस बात की जानकारी भारतीय सेना के सूत्रों ने दी है।
indian army chinese army brigade-commander level talks chushul

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

