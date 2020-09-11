भारत-चीन के बीच करीब चार घंटे तक चली ब्रिगेड कमांडर स्तर की बातचीत

Indian Army and Chinese Army held Brigade-Commander level talks in Chushul, Ladakh. The meeting started at 11am and ended around 3pm: Indian Army Sources— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.