India to take foreign envoys to Kashmir to show the ground situation

जमीनी हालात दिखाने के लिए विदेशी दूतों को कश्मीर ले जाएगा भारत!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 11:11 PM IST
India to take foreign envoys to Kashmir to show the ground situation
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने राजनायिक सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी है कि भारत कुछ विदेशी दूतों को कश्मीर की जमीनी स्थिति दिखाने के लिए यहां लेकर जाएगा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सरकार कई देशों के दूतों को जल्द ही कश्मीर लेकर जाएगी। 
बता दें कि हाल ही में सरकार ने कश्मीर के लोगों के लिए नए साल के मौके पर मोबाइल एसएमएस सेवा को बहाल कर दिया है। इसके साथ सरकारी अस्पतालों में ब्राडबैंड इंटरनेट सेवा भी शुरू हो गई है। यह सेवाएं 31 दिसंबर की मध्यरात्रि से प्रभावी हुईं।

जम्मू-कश्मीर का पुनर्गठन होने पर गत 5 अगस्त से पूरे कश्मीर में एसएमएस सेवा को बंद रखा गया था।
 
india foreign envoys kashmir ground situation
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

डेथ वारंट
India News

निर्भया केस : कोर्ट ने जारी किया दोषियों का डेथ वारंट, 22 जनवरी को सुबह सात बजे होगी चारों को फांसी

बीते सात सालों से पूरा देश निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी का इंतजार कर रहा था और आज अदालत ने वो फैसला सुना ही दिया। दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने निर्भया के दोषियों का डेथ वारंट जारी करते 22 जनवरी को फांसी की तारीख तय की है।

7 जनवरी 2020

demo
India News

नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद जला कर हत्या, तीन गिरफ्तार

7 जनवरी 2020

Injured CRPF Jawan
India News

CRPF डीआईजी ने अपने जवान पर फेंका गर्म पानी, किया बुरी तरह जख्मी

7 जनवरी 2020

महक मिर्जा प्रभु
India News

'फ्री कश्मीर' का पोस्टर दिखाया, महक मिर्जा पर पुलिस ने दर्ज की एफआईआर 

7 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

सिसोदिया का अमित शाह को जवाब, सीसीटीवी कैमरे देखने के लिए दूरबीन की जरूरत नहीं

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वॉरंट

7 जनवरी 2020

शिवराज सिंह चौहान
India News

नागरिकता कानून: शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सोनिया गांधी को घेरा,कहा- भीड़ हिंसा में शामिल रही है कांग्रेस 

7 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया केस में 'आरोप साबित नहीं' लिखे जाने के बाद भी प्रताड़ित हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के ये तीन अफसर

7 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों के पास अब क्या विकल्प

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

निर्भया केस के दोषी आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल कर सकते हैं क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस : कोर्ट ने जारी किया दोषियों का डेथ वारंट, 22 जनवरी को सुबह सात बजे होगी चारों को फांसी

बीते सात सालों से पूरा देश निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी का इंतजार कर रहा था और आज अदालत ने वो फैसला सुना ही दिया। दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने निर्भया के दोषियों का डेथ वारंट जारी करते 22 जनवरी को फांसी की तारीख तय की है।

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया 2:15

निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वॉरंट

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:10

निर्भया केस के दोषी आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल कर सकते हैं क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

7 जनवरी 2020

राशि 3:13

8 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, ये दिन लाएगा जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव

7 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 3:13

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: 1993 से 2015 तक भाजपा ने चले कई दांव लेकिन फेल रहा सीएम के चेहरे का खेल

7 जनवरी 2020

Sabarimala review petitions will be heard by a 9-judge Constitution Bench of the S C from 13th Jan
India News

सबरीमाला मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की नौ जजों की पीठ गठित, 13 जनवरी को सुनवाई

7 जनवरी 2020

what is Death Warrant for Nirbhaya accused, delhi court issue date and time for nirbhaya criminals
India News

Nirbhaya Case: डेथ वारंट जारी होने के बाद क्या-क्या प्रक्रिया, कैसे दी जाती है फांसी?

7 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case update, What is written on a death warrant image issued by Supreme Court
India News

क्या होता है डेथ वारंट, इस पर क्या लिखा होता है, यहां है हर जानकारी

7 जनवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

कांग्रेस नेता अंसारी का सीएम योगी पर पलटवार, कहा- जरूरत पड़ी तो राम मंदिर निर्माण में ईंटें लेकर आउंगा

7 जनवरी 2020

ट्रंप ने इस फायदे के लिए ईरान से शुरू किया तनाव
India News

ट्रंप ने इस फायदे के लिए ईरान से शुरू किया तनाव, भारत में मोदी सरकार के लिए यू-टर्न होगा युद्ध

7 जनवरी 2020

Nalini Sriharan
India News

पूर्व पीएम राजीव गांधी की हत्या के दोषियों को नहीं मिलेगी रिहाई, तमिलनाडु सरकार का प्रस्ताव खारिज 

7 जनवरी 2020

