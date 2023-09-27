भारत-सेशेल्स: चुनावी सहयोग के विस्तार के लिए किए एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर , चुनाव आयुक्त ने कही ये बात

भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग और सेशेल्स के चुनाव आयोग के अध्यक्ष ने बुधवार को एक समझौता ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किए। भारत के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने मंगलवार को राजधानी विक्टोरिया में चुनावी सहयोग पर सेशेल्स के चुनाव आयोग के अध्यक्ष डैनी लुकास के साथ इस समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर किये हैं।

#ECI Expands Electoral Collaboration. CEC @rajivkumarec & Mr. Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission #Seychelles sign MoU on ‘Electoral Cooperation’ at Victoria, Seychelles. MoU to strengthen exchange of best practices in election mgt. & training of officials. 🇮🇳🇸🇨 pic.twitter.com/O0LhcercTo

और पढ़ें





उन्होंने कहा कि भारत -सेशेल्स संबंधों की विशेषता घनिष्ठ मित्रता, समझ और सहयोग है और इसे अधिक सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए पिछले कुछ दशकों के दौरान कई द्विपक्षीय समझौतों/एमओयू पर पहले ही हस्ताक्षर किए जा चुके हैं।



इस साल की शुरुआत में, राजीव कुमार ने भूटान में भूटान के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त दाशो सोनम टोपगे के साथ सार्थक चर्चा की। भारत के चुनाव आयोग की एक आधिकारिक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार , दोनों ईएमबी के बीच सहयोग को और मजबूत करने के लिए भूटान के सीईसी के निमंत्रण पर सीईसी राजीव कुमार की भूटान यात्रा लगभग एक दशक के बाद हुई।

विज्ञापन

साथ ही मार्च में, विदेश मामलों पर फ्रांसीसी संसदीय समिति के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने इसके अध्यक्ष जीन-लुई बोरलैंग्स के नेतृत्व में निर्वाचन सदन में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (सीईसी) राजीव कुमार के साथ बैठक की। — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) September 26, 2023 उन्होंने कहा कि भारत -सेशेल्स संबंधों की विशेषता घनिष्ठ मित्रता, समझ और सहयोग है और इसे अधिक सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए पिछले कुछ दशकों के दौरान कई द्विपक्षीय समझौतों/एमओयू पर पहले ही हस्ताक्षर किए जा चुके हैं।इस साल की शुरुआत में, राजीव कुमार ने भूटान में भूटान के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त दाशो सोनम टोपगे के साथ सार्थक चर्चा की। भारत के चुनाव आयोग की एक आधिकारिक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार , दोनों ईएमबी के बीच सहयोग को और मजबूत करने के लिए भूटान के सीईसी के निमंत्रण पर सीईसी राजीव कुमार की भूटान यात्रा लगभग एक दशक के बाद हुई।साथ ही मार्च में, विदेश मामलों पर फ्रांसीसी संसदीय समिति के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने इसके अध्यक्ष जीन-लुई बोरलैंग्स के नेतृत्व में निर्वाचन सदन में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (सीईसी) राजीव कुमार के साथ बैठक की।

विज्ञापन