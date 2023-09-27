भारत-सेशेल्स: चुनावी सहयोग के विस्तार के लिए किए एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर , चुनाव आयुक्त ने कही ये बात

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग और सेशेल्स के चुनाव आयोग के अध्यक्ष ने बुधवार को एक समझौता ज्ञापन पर हस्ताक्षर किए। भारत के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने मंगलवार को राजधानी विक्टोरिया में चुनावी सहयोग पर सेशेल्स के चुनाव आयोग के अध्यक्ष डैनी लुकास के साथ इस समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर किये हैं।
#ECI Expands Electoral Collaboration. CEC @rajivkumarec & Mr. Danny Lucas, Chairperson, Electoral Commission #Seychelles sign MoU on ‘Electoral Cooperation’ at Victoria, Seychelles. MoU to strengthen exchange of best practices in election mgt. & training of officials. 🇮🇳🇸🇨 pic.twitter.com/O0LhcercTo
