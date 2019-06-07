शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   India released six pakistani prisoners including one minor

भारत ने रिहा किए एक नाबालिग समेत छह पाकिस्तानी कैदी, वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते गए वापस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पंजाब Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 07:42 PM IST
अट्टरी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर छोड़े गए पाकिस्तानी कैदी
अट्टरी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर छोड़े गए पाकिस्तानी कैदी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जेलों में कैद छह पाकिस्तानी कैदियों को आज रिहा कर दिया गया। रिहा किए गए कैदियों में एक नाबालिग भी शामिल था। इन पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को अट्टारी-वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते पाकिस्तान वापस भेजा गया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

इससे पहले 29 अप्रैल को पाकिस्तान ने 55 भारतीय मछुआरों और पांच नागरिकों को ‘सद्भावना’ के मद्देनजर रिहा किया था। पाकिस्तान ने कहा था कि इस कदम के साथ ही उसने सभी भारतीय कैदियों को रिहा कर दिया है।

Recommended

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Delhi NCR

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के घर में चोरी करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, ऐसे दिया वारदात को अंजाम

7 जून 2019

Health & Fitness

स्वस्थ रहने के लिए आपको क्यों खानी चाहिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा मछली, ये हैं 15 कारण

7 जून 2019

Fish
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
fish
fish
Health & Fitness

स्वस्थ रहने के लिए आपको क्यों खानी चाहिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा मछली, ये हैं 15 कारण

7 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संघ के वीटो का हुआ असरः राजनाथ सिंह को मिली कैबिनेट समितियों में तरजीह

7 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया की शादी में नहीं जाना चाहतीं एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कटरीना कैफ, बताई खास वजह

7 जून 2019

Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
malaika arora, arjun kapoor
कटरीना
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया की शादी में नहीं जाना चाहतीं एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कटरीना कैफ, बताई खास वजह

7 जून 2019

Bollywood

इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के साथ जुड़ा क्रिकेटर धोनी का नाम, लेकिन नॉन फिल्मी लड़की से की शादी

7 जून 2019

M.S. Dhoni
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (फाइल फोटो)
M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story
Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के साथ जुड़ा क्रिकेटर धोनी का नाम, लेकिन नॉन फिल्मी लड़की से की शादी

7 जून 2019

Bollywood

शादी ना करके भी खुश हैं एकता कपूर समेत ये 15 स्टार्स, सलमान बोले-'भरोसा ही उठ गया'

6 जून 2019

एकता कपूर
Nagma
tabu
sushmita sen
Bollywood

शादी ना करके भी खुश हैं एकता कपूर समेत ये 15 स्टार्स, सलमान बोले-'भरोसा ही उठ गया'

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
india pakistan pakistani prisoners in india india release pak prisoners wagha border
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग व रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जापान में जी-20 की बैठक में पीयूष गोयल करेंगे भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व

7 जून 2019

इमरान खान
Opinion

पाक का रक्षा बजट : लोगों की उंगलियां सेना की तरफ उठ रही हैं

7 जून 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

wipro chairman azim premji to retire on 30 july
Corporate

विप्रो को अलविदा कहेंगे अजीम प्रेमजी, बेटे रिशद को मिलेगी कमान

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ब्रेक फेल होने से हादसे की चपेट में आया वाहन
India News

गुजरात : वाहन के ब्रेक फेल होने से बड़ा हादसा, नौ लोगों की मौत, पांच घायल

गुजरात में अंबाजी के तिरसुलिया घाट के पास आज एक वाहन के ब्रेक फेल होने से बड़ा हादसा हो गया।

7 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान
India News

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री असलम शेर खान ने राहुल को लिखा पत्र, कहा- मुझे सौंपी जाए कांग्रेस की कमान

7 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के नाम आई 'जय श्री राम' चिट्ठियों से पोस्ट ऑफिस का बढ़ा काम, अलग से तैनात करना पड़ा डाकिया

7 जून 2019

monsoon
India News

अगले 24 घंटे में केरल तट पर दस्तक देगा मानसून: मौसम विभाग

7 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ सिंह ने रक्षा मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों संग की बैठक, कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

7 जून 2019

ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

1300 करोड़ रुपये से शुरू हुआ था ब्रह्मोस का संयुक्त उपक्रम, अब मूल्य हुआ 40 हजार करोड़

7 जून 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

जगन मोहन रेड्डी का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, पहली बार किसी प्रदेश में होंगे पांच उप मुख्यमंत्री

7 जून 2019

इकबाल इब्राहिम कासकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दाऊद इब्राहिम के भाई इकबाल की हालत बिगड़ी, ठाणे सेंट्रल जेल में है बंद

7 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने नीति आयोग का किया बहिष्कार, बैठक में शामिल होने से किया इनकार

7 जून 2019

केंद्रीय सर्तकता आयोग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

नहीं मिल रहे योग्य उम्मीदवार, सीवीसी में प्रमुख पदों के लिए बढ़ाई गई आवेदन की तारीख

7 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

चार धामों की यात्रा का ये है रास्ता, रेल- सड़क और हवाई मार्ग से पहुंच सकते हैं चार धाम

यमुनोत्री, गंगोत्री,केदारनाथ और बदरीनाथ इन चार धामों की यात्रा के लिए कैसा होगा आपका रूट प्लान यहां देखिए।

7 जून 2019

लू, गर्मी 3:16

इन 10 आसान तरीकों को अपनाकर गर्मियों में कर सकते हैं लू से बचाव

7 जून 2019

Nokia 2.2 first impression-unboxing 1:35

दुनिया के सबसे सस्ते एंड्रॉयड वन फोन की पहली झलक

7 जून 2019

घोड़ा 0:49

उत्तर प्रदेश के इस शहर में घोड़े जी रहे हैं लग्जरी लाइफ!

7 जून 2019

सीसीटीवी 1:30

सड़क पार कर रहे बच्चे को बेकाबू बाइक सवार ने मारी टक्कर, थम गई बच्चे की सांसें

7 जून 2019

Related

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने योजना आयोग को नीति आयोग से बताया बेहतर, वापस लाने की मांग की

7 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम बनने के बाद पहली बार त्रिशूर के श्रीकृष्ण मंदिर जाएंगे पीएम मोदी

7 जून 2019

आतंकी जाकिर मूसा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर: जाकिर मूसा के खात्मे के बाद अलकायदा ने घोषित किया नया कमांडर

7 जून 2019

गुवाहाटी उच्च न्यायालय
India News

असम में 'विदेशी' होने के कारण हिरासत में लिए गए पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी को मिली जमानत

7 जून 2019

लगभग पूरे देश में गर्मी का कहर छाया हुआ है (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी, आज इन राज्यों में आ सकता है आंधी-तूफान

6 जून 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर
India News

मालेगांव केस: मुंबई की एनआईए कोर्ट में पेश हुईं सांसद प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर

7 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.