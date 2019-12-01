शहर चुनें

India Meteorological Department says winter season is likely to experience warmer

तो क्या इस बार नहीं सताएगी सर्दी, मौसम विभाग ने की भविष्यवाणी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 08:11 PM IST
delhi winter
delhi winter - फोटो : pti
इस बार देश में खासतौर से उत्तर भारत में कड़ाके की ठंड का माहौल कम देखने को मिलेगा। मौसम विभाग ने अनुमान जताया है कि दिसंबर से फरवरी के दौरान इस बार मौसम सामान्य की तुलना में गर्म रहेगा। 
मौसम विभाग ने बताया कि उत्तर भारत के अधिकतर हिस्सों में न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से थोड़ा ज्यादा रहेगा, जो इस बात के संकेत हैं कि इस बार सर्दी बहुत ज्यादा नहीं पड़ेगी। 

india meteorological department weather weather in india weather in north india weather forecast
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File Photo)
India News

अयोध्या मामले की समीक्षा का फैसला दोहरे मानदंड का परिचायक : श्रीश्री रविशंकर

आध्यात्मिक गुरु श्री श्री रविशंकर ने कहा है कि ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल ला बोर्ड और जमीयत-ए-उलेमा-ए-हिंद की ओर से अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हालिया फैसले की समीक्षा का फैसला दोहरे मानदंड का परिचायक है।

1 दिसंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13
India News

बिग बॉस 13 | घरवालों को पूल में डुबोएंगे सलमान और पुतेगी मुंह पर कालिख

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका गांधी की जगह प्रियंका चोपड़ा जिंदाबाद के नारे लगा बैठे कांग्रेसी

1 दिसंबर 2019

जियो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब जियो ने भी दिया झटका, 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ाए दाम, देखें वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल के भी प्लान

1 दिसंबर 2019

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
India News

महाराष्ट्र में प्राइवेट नौकरियों में स्थानीय लोगों को मिलेगा 80 फीसदी आरक्षण : राज्यपाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के. चंद्रशेखर राव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

 #KabTakNirbhaya: सीएम केसी राव का एलान, दोषियों को सजा दिलाने के लिए बनेगा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट

1 दिसंबर 2019

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

पत्नी के बाद अब फडणवीस का शायरना अंदाज, कहा-मैं समंदर हूं लौटकर  वापस आऊंगा

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद में महिलाओं ने जताया विरोध
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: आरोपी की मां बोली- बेटे को चाहे जिंदा जलाओ या फांसी दो, मेरी भी एक बेटी

1 दिसंबर 2019

Rahul and Sonia did not attend Uddhav Thackeray swearing in ceremony Due to this Reason
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इस वजह से शामिल नहीं हुए राहुल और सोनिया

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद: पूर्व भाजपा विधायक के बेटे पर महिला मॉडल से यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, केस दर्ज

1 दिसंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13 | घरवालों को पूल में डुबोएंगे सलमान और पुतेगी मुंह पर कालिख

सलमान खान ने सरप्राइज एंट्री से चौंकाया तो दूसरी तरफ घर वालों को पूल में भी डुबाया, पति पत्नि और वो की स्टारकास्ट ने पोती घरवालों के मुंह पर कालिख और सलमान खान ने की अनन्या संग मस्ती।

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:56

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह स्पॉट हुए फिल्मी सितारे, दिखा सितारों का दिलकश अंदाज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Onion Price 2:18

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Congress leader Nana Patole elected as Speaker of maharashtra assembly 1:35

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

