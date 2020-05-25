शहर चुनें

कोविड-19 को लेकर भारत-इस्राइल के बीच व्यापक वैज्ञानिक सहयोग को लेकर हुई बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 02:54 PM IST
पीएम मोदी के साथ बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू
पीएम मोदी के साथ बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू - फोटो : Social Media
इस्राइल के राजदूत रॉन मलका और भारत के राजदूत संजीव सिंगला ने रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन, वैज्ञानिक और औद्योगिक अनुसंधान परिषद ने अनुसंधान और विकास निदेशालय के प्रमुख के साथ कोविड-19 को लेकर उच्च स्तरीय वैज्ञानिक सहयोग पर चर्चा की।

बैठक के बाद दोनों ने कहा कि भारत और इस्राइल ने बड़े डेटा और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस तकनीक पर आधारित तेजी से निदान के लिए संयुक्त रूप से अनुसंधान एवं विकास पर चर्चा की, ताकि सामान्य दिनचर्या में तेजी से वापसी हो सके। यह इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री और भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की दूरदृष्टि का हिस्सा है जो दोनों देशों के बीच व्यापक वैज्ञानिक सहयोग को लेकर है।

 

india israel narendra modi covid 19 artificial intelligence indian ambassador

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

