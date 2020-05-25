कोविड-19 को लेकर भारत-इस्राइल के बीच व्यापक वैज्ञानिक सहयोग को लेकर हुई बात

इस्राइल के राजदूत रॉन मलका और भारत के राजदूत संजीव सिंगला ने रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन, वैज्ञानिक और औद्योगिक अनुसंधान परिषद ने अनुसंधान और विकास निदेशालय के प्रमुख के साथ कोविड-19 को लेकर उच्च स्तरीय वैज्ञानिक सहयोग पर चर्चा की।
Defence Research & Development Organisation, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research held discussions with Head of Israel’s Directorate of R&D, Israel's Ambassador Ron Malka & India's Ambassador Sanjeev Singla about high-level scientific cooperation to address #COVID19.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.