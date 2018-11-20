शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   India is only country to record decline in malaria cases : WHO

भारत अकेला देश जहां मलेरिया के मामलों में आई गिरावट : डब्ल्यूएचओ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 06:02 AM IST
India is only country to record decline in malaria cases : WHO
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने एक रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि भारत एकमात्र देश है जिसने मलेरिया के मामलों में गिरावट दर्ज की है। इस रिपोर्ट में दुनिया में मलेरिया से सर्वाधिक पीड़ित 11 देश शामिल हैं। 
विज्ञापन


रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2017 में दुनिया भर के मलेरिया के मामलों में 4 फीसद भारत में थे। अब भारत ने इस प्रतिशत को कम करने के मामले में अच्छी प्रगति की है। 

Recommended

himachal congress incharge rajni patil statement over pm modi
Shimla

कांग्रेस नेता ने पीएम पर किया तंज तो प्रदेश प्रभारी बोलीं-छींटाकशी से बचें

20 नवंबर 2018

pm will lay the foundation stone of Chamba Lilh kothi Model College
Shimla

पीएम मोदी करेंगे चंबा लिल्ह कोठी मॉडल कॉलेज का शिलान्यास

20 नवंबर 2018

KMP Expressway
Delhi NCR

केएमपी एक्सप्रेसवे से दिल्ली-एनसीआर को जाम और प्रदूषण से मिलेगी निजात, पढ़ें खासियतें

20 नवंबर 2018

how to update address online in aadhar card
Tip of the Day

आधार कार्ड में एड्रेस बदलना है बहुत ही आसान, यह है ऑनलाइन तरीका

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
sushmita
sushmita sen
python
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

#MeToo: शूटिंग के दौरान ऋचा चड्ढा रह गईं हैरान, कोरियोग्राफर ने कहा- 'मैडम, जरा आपकी पैंट...'

19 नवंबर 2018

richa chadda
richa chadda
richa chadda
richa chadda
Bollywood

#MeToo: शूटिंग के दौरान ऋचा चड्ढा रह गईं हैरान, कोरियोग्राफर ने कहा- 'मैडम, जरा आपकी पैंट...'

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
malaria मलेरिया world health organisation who विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन डब्ल्यूएचओ
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Flight Stuck in Rain
Weird Stories

भयंकर बारिश और बिजली की गड़गड़ाहट के बीच हवाई जहाज को इस तरह जमीन पर उतारते हैं पायलट, देखें यहां

19 नवंबर 2018

गत वर्ष की देव दीपावली
Varanasi

काशी की विश्वप्रसिद्ध देव दीपावली को गिनीज बुक में दर्ज कराने की तैयारी, 84 घाटों पर खास होगा नजारा

19 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Delhi NCR

पति के इस कारनामे से हैरान हो जाएंगे आप, इंजीनियर पत्नी की फोटो व नंबर पॉर्न साइट पर डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

militants hideout
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: ठंड में जमीन के अंदर यहां रुकने की फिराक में थे आतंकी, जुटाया था खाने-पीने का यह सामान

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
a man killed child just for revenge at jaunpur
Varanasi

सनसनीखेज खुलासाः बेइज्जती का बदला लेने के लिए पड़ोसी के इकलौते बेटे को मार डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

Research says ravana body still present in a cave in srilanka
Weird Stories

क्या आज भी इस गुफा में मौजूद है रावण का शव, 10 हजार साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

18 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल कीमत
India News

61 पैसे में यहां मिलता है एक लीटर पेट्रोल, जानें इन देशों में क्या है कीमत

18 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मैत्रीपाल सिरिसेना
India News

श्रीलंका: सियासी संकट दूर करने के लिए मैत्रीपाला सिरिसेना ने दिया अजीब बयान

श्रीलंका में सियासी संकट दूर करने के सिए राष्ट्रपति मैत्रिपाला सिरीसेना ने अहम बयान दिया है। समााचार एजेंसी एएनआई पर जारी ट्वीट का असर देखने को मिल रहा है।

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
रणदीप सुरजेवाला
India News

कांग्रेस ने सिन्हा के आरोपों पर पीएमओ से पूछे सवाल

20 नवंबर 2018

ram mandir
India News

अयोध्या में बने राम मंदिर : बाबा बालक दास 

20 नवंबर 2018

Lt General Ashwani Kumar
India News

नेपाल के आर्मी चीफ से मिले भारत के उपसेना प्रमुख अश्विनी कुमार

20 नवंबर 2018

संकेतात्मक तस्वीर
India News

जूना अखाड़े के महामंडलेश्वर बोले, आस्था से खिलवाड़ सहन नहीं करेगा संत समाज

20 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

ajit doval, NSA
India News

सीबीआई के डीआईजी का दावा- अस्थाना के घर छापेमारी करने से डोभाल ने रोका था

19 नवंबर 2018

sensational after getting 10 cut hands in medical box in odisha
India News

ओडिशा : मेडिकल बॉक्स में 10 कटे हाथ मिलने के बाद सनसनी, पुलिसबल तैनात

19 नवंबर 2018

दिग्विजय सिंह
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव: अगर मैं राष्ट्रविरोधी तो सजा दें मोदी जी- दिग्विजय सिंह

19 नवंबर 2018

Ashok gehlot
India News

कांग्रेस ने की गुजरात इकाई के लिए थोकबंद नियुक्तियां, जानें किसे मिली क्या जिम्मेदारी 

19 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

अमरोहा के तिगरी मेले में आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के छिपे होने की आशंका

आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के अमरोहा में छिपे होने की सूचना मिली है। खुफिया एजेंसियों ने आशंका जताई है कि मूसा अमरोहा के तिगरी मेले को निशाना बना सकता है।

20 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:59

अमेठी में ‘लापता सांसद’ ने नहीं मोदी-योगी ने किया विकास: स्मृति ईरानी

19 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:16

राहुल गांधी को हो गया है नरेंद्र मोदी का फोबिया: अमित शाह

19 नवंबर 2018

इंडिया न्यूज़ 3:19

देखिए, कब और कैसे हुआ था इंदिरा गांधी को खुद की मौत का आभास

19 नवंबर 2018

स्वामी 1:05

सुब्रमणयम स्वामी ने सिद्धू को बताया अच्छा इंसान, समझाई ये बड़ी बात

19 नवंबर 2018

Related

आलोक वर्मा
India News

सीबीआई विवाद: आलोक वर्मा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब, आज होगी सुनवाई

20 नवंबर 2018

Godhra riots: Supreme Court will hear petition against Narendra Modi for clean chit hearing
India News

गुजरात दंगा : पीएम मोदी को क्लीन चिट के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट 26 को करेगा सुनवाई

19 नवंबर 2018

इंदिरा गांधी
India News

'संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मानव पर्यावरण कार्यक्रम में पहुंचने वाली इंदिरा गांधी अकेली प्रधानमंत्री थीं' 

19 नवंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

आरबीआई की बैठक : राहुल गांधी ने कहा- उर्जित की टीम मोदी को दिखाएगी उनकी जगह

19 नवंबर 2018

रेलवे ट्रैक
India News

ट्रैक्स की सुरक्षा के लिए रेलवे का फैसला, 3,000 किलोमीटर की दीवार बनाकर लोगों को रखेगा दूर

19 नवंबर 2018

Statue Of Unity
India News

अंतरिक्ष से भी दिखाई दे रही है सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी, अमेरिका ने जारी की तस्वीर

17 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.