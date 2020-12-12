सुरेश कुमार को पाकिस्तान में भारतीय दूत नियुक्त किया

Suresh Kumar (pic 1) is the new Charge d'Affaires - designate at High Commission of India, Islamabad (Pakistan).— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
Gaurav Ahluwalia (pic 2), presently Charge d'Affaires at High Commission of India, Islamabad, appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Algeria. pic.twitter.com/QQy31iRxaD
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.