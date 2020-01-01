भारत-पाक तनाव के बीच, दोनों देशों ने अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की जानकारी साझा की

MEA: India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations between India and Pakistan.— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020
नए साल में गैस सिलेंडर के दाम में भी (Cylinder Price) इजाफा हो गया है. अब से किचिन में खाना बनाना और महंगा हो जाएगा. गैस कंपनियों ने गैर सब्सिडी वाले गैस सिलिंडर (LPG Cylinder) की कीमत में 19 रुपए का इजाफा कर दिया है.
1 जनवरी 2020