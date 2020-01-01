शहर चुनें

India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations and facilities, New Delhi and Islamabad

भारत-पाक तनाव के बीच, दोनों देशों ने अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की जानकारी साझा की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 02:20 PM IST
भारत-पाकिस्तान
भारत-पाकिस्तान
विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा है कि भारत और पाकिस्तान ने बुधवार को 'परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों के खिलाफ हमले पर प्रतिबंध' के तहत एक-दूसरे को परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों और सुविधाओं की सूची का आदान-प्रदान किया है। 
यह आदान-प्रदान नई दिल्ली और इस्लामाबाद में एक साथ राजनयिक चैनलों के माध्यम से किया गया था। दोनों देशों के बीच इस तरह की सूची का यह लगातार 20वां आदान-प्रदान है। इस तरह का पहला आदान-प्रदान जनवरी 1992 में हुआ था। बयान में कहा गया है कि दोनों देशों के बीच यह आदान प्रदान परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों के खिलाफ हमले के निषेध पर हुए समझौते के तहत किया गया।


यह समझौता 31 दिसंबर 1988 को हस्ताक्षरित किया गया था और 27 जनवरी 1991 को लागू हुआ था। इस समझौते के तहत दोनों देशों को साल की पहली तारीख यानी एक जनवरी को एक-दूसरे को अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों और सुविधाओं की जानकारी देनी होती है। 
pakistan islamabad विदेश मंत्रालय
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

सिलिंडर
India News

नए साल में महंगा हुआ खाना बनाना, रसोई गैस के दाम में 19 रुपये का इजाफा

नए साल में गैस सिलेंडर के दाम में भी (Cylinder Price) इजाफा हो गया है. अब से किचिन में खाना बनाना और महंगा हो जाएगा. गैस कंपनियों ने गैर सब्सिडी वाले गैस सिलिंडर (LPG Cylinder) की कीमत में 19 रुपए का इजाफा कर दिया है.

1 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत
India News

हम खुद को राजनीति से दूर रखते हैं, केवल सरकार के निर्देशों का होता है पालन: जनरल बिपिन रावत

1 जनवरी 2020

इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन
India News

इसरो के मिशन गगनयान के लिए अंतिम चार यात्रियों का हुआ चुनाव, जल्द रूस में शुरू होगा प्रशिक्षण

1 जनवरी 2020

इसरो
India News

चंद्रयान-3, गगनयान सहित इसरो चीफ के सिवन ने बताई 2020 की पूरी योजना

1 जनवरी 2020

शरद पवार, उद्धव ठाकरे और बाला साहब थोराट
India News

महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस में नहीं है कोई नाराजगी, विधायक थोपटे को मना लिया गया है: बालासाहेब थोराट

1 जनवरी 2020

नारा चंद्रबाबू नायडू
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: सरकार के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे चंद्रबाबू, तीन राजधानियों के प्रस्ताव का किया विरोध

1 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस विधायक संग्राम थोपटे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस विधायक संग्राम थोपटे के समर्थकों ने की तोड़फोड़, मंत्री पद न मिलने से थे नाराज

1 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जावडेकर का आप और कांग्रेस पर हमला, बोले- दिल्ली में अराजकता बनाम राष्ट्रवाद की लड़ाई

1 जनवरी 2020

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने ‘नागरिक दिवस’ के तौर पर मनाया अपना स्थापना दिवस, कहा- कार्यकर्ता सबसे बड़ी पूंजी

1 जनवरी 2020

सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत-राजनाथ सिंह
India News

बिपिन रावत के चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ बनने पर पीएम ने दी बधाई, राजनाथ ने की मुलाकात

1 जनवरी 2020

