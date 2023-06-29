Aadhaar News: आधार आधारित फेस ऑथेंटिकेशन का बढ़ा इस्तेमाल, मई में लेनदेन रिकॉर्ड एक करोड़ पार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
आधार आधारित फेस ऑथेंटिकेशन (प्रमाणीकरण) लेनदेन मई, 2023 में बढ़कर रिकॉर्ड 1.06 करोड़ पहुंच गया। अक्तूबर, 2021 में इस सुविधा के शुरू होने के बाद से यह सबसे ज्यादा है। सरकार की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, यह लगातार दूसरा महीना है, जब फेस ऑथेंटिकेशन लेनदेन एक करोड़ से अधिक रहा है।
The number of face authentication transactions is on an upward trajectory and the monthly numbers clocked in May increased by 38 per cent. The AI/ML based face authentication solution developed in-house by UIDAI, is now being used by 47 entities, including state government… pic.twitter.com/r5vxgwXWRZ— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023
