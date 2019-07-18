शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Income Tax Department has seized an anonymous land of brother and sister in law of Mayawati

मायावती के भाई और भाभी पर आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई, 400 करोड़ का बेनामी प्लॉट जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 12:50 PM IST
- फोटो : amar ujala
आयकर विभाग ने बसपा प्रमुख मायावती के भाई और भाभी के 400 करोड़ रुपये के बेनामी प्लाट जब्त किए हैं। मायावती के भाई आनंद कुमार और उनकी पत्नी विचित्रलता की संपत्ति की जांच आयकर विभाग पहले से ही कर रहा है। जिस भूखंड को जब्त किया गया है वह नोएडा में स्थित है।
इस बेनामी प्लॉट को जब्त करने का आदेश 16 जुलाई को बेनामी निषेध इकाई (बीपीयू) ने जारी किया था। इसके बाद 18 जुलाई को आयकर विभाग ने प्लॉट को जब्त कर लिया है। यह प्लॉट सात एकड़ में फैला है जिसकी कीमत 400 करोड़ रुपये आंकी गई है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार इस जांच के घेरे में मायावती भी आ सकती हैं। जबकि, आयकर विभाग आने वाले दिनों में आनंद कुमार के कई अन्य बेनामी संपत्तियों पर भी कार्रवाई कर सकता है। हालांकि इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।
 

 

mayawati income tax department bsp
