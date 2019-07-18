मायावती के भाई और भाभी पर आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई, 400 करोड़ का बेनामी प्लॉट जब्त

आयकर विभाग ने बसपा प्रमुख मायावती के भाई और भाभी के 400 करोड़ रुपये के बेनामी प्लाट जब्त किए हैं। मायावती के भाई आनंद कुमार और उनकी पत्नी विचित्रलता की संपत्ति की जांच आयकर विभाग पहले से ही कर रहा है। जिस भूखंड को जब्त किया गया है वह नोएडा में स्थित है।

Sources: Income-Tax Department attaches 7 acre land belonging to BSP Chief Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife. I-T Dept. is investigating a case against them regarding high value properties in New Delhi and Noida, and investment in companies promoted by the couple. pic.twitter.com/2EVqgaNtMI