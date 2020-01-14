शहर चुनें

IGP Abdur Rahman resigned against CAA, Nawab Malik talks him requesting to take his resignation back

सीएए: महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने किया आइजीपी रहमान से इस्तीफा वापस लेने का अनुरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 10:59 AM IST
अब्दुर रहमान-नवाब मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
अब्दुर रहमान-नवाब मलिक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ महाराष्ट्र कैडर के विशेष आईजीपी अब्दुर रहमान ने दिसंबर में अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया था। उन्होंने इस कानून को सांप्रदायिक और असंवैधानिक बताया था। अब उनसे महाराष्ट्र के अल्पसंख्यक विकास मंत्री नवाब मलिक ने बात की है। जिसमें उन्होंने रहमान से अनुरोध किया है कि वह अपना इस्तीफा वापस ले लें।
abdur rahman nawab malik citizenship amendment act request
