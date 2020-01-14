सीएए: महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने किया आइजीपी रहमान से इस्तीफा वापस लेने का अनुरोध

Maharashtra's Minorities Development Minister Nawab Malik talks to Special IGP Abdur Rahman (pic 2), requesting him to take his resignation back. Rahman had resigned from his post in December 2019 in protest against passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill by Parliament. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/uj5WBR0eJS— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020
कांग्रेस ने खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति की दर के 7.35 फीसदी तक पहुंच जाने को लेकर मंगलवार को नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर तीखा हमला बोला और कहा कि इस मामले पर प्रधानमंत्री जवाब दें तथा सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाकर मंहगाई कम करने की रूपरेखा बताएं।
14 जनवरी 2020