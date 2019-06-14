सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय का आदेश, सीरियलों में भारतीय भाषा में भी शीर्षक दें टीवी चैनल

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar:Issuing order to TV channels that whatever serials they broadcast,at end/beginning of program many times titles are given only in English,to promote Indian languages,have asked channels to give those titles in the Indian language they broadcast(1/2)— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar: In addition to Indian language if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So we are not restricting anything, we are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also. https://t.co/aoskzYfTpR— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। बनर्जी ने कहा है कि बंगाल में रहने के लिए बांग्ला बोलनी ही पड़ेगी।
14 जून 2019