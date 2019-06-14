शहर चुनें

सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय का आदेश, सीरियलों में भारतीय भाषा में भी शीर्षक दें टीवी चैनल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 04:50 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने टीवी सीरियलों की शुरुआत व अंत में दिए जाने वाले शीर्षकों को भारतीय भाषाओं में भी दिए जाने का आदेश जारी किया है। जावड़ेकर ने कहा, 'टीवी चैनलों को आदेश जारी किया जा रहा है कि जो भी सीरियल वह प्रसारित करते हैं, कई बार उनकी शुरुआत और अंत में दिए जाने वाले शीर्षक और क्रेडिट अक्सर अंग्रेजी भाषा में दिए जाते हैं। भारतीय भाषाओं को बढ़ावा देने के लिए उनसे यह कहा गया है कि ये शीर्षक और क्रेडिट उस भाषा में भी दिए जाएं जिस भाषा में सीरियल प्रसारित होता है।'
केंद्रीय मंत्री जावड़ेकर ने आगे कहा, 'भारतीय भाषा के अलावा अगर वह अंग्रेजी में भी शीर्षक और क्रेडिट देना चाहते हैं तो इसके लिए वे स्वतंत्र हैं। हम कुछ भी प्रतिबंधित नहीं कर रहे हैं, असल में हम भारतीय भाषाओं को जोड़ रहे हैं। हम सिनेमा के लिए भी ऐसा आदेश जारी कर रहे हैं।'


 

information and broadcasting ministry prakash javadekar tv channels indian languages credits and titles प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

