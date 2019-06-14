सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय का आदेश, सीरियलों में भारतीय भाषा में भी शीर्षक दें टीवी चैनल

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar:Issuing order to TV channels that whatever serials they broadcast,at end/beginning of program many times titles are given only in English,to promote Indian languages,have asked channels to give those titles in the Indian language they broadcast(1/2)

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar: In addition to Indian language if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So we are not restricting anything, we are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also.