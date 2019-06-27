शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   IAF Jaguar pilot jettisoned fuel tanks after one engines failed after being hit by a bird

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बचा वायुसेना का 'जगुआर', फ्यूल टैंक गिरा पायलट ने कराई सुरक्षित लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 09:39 AM IST
जगुआर लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो)
जगुआर लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय वायुसेना का जगुआर लड़ाकू विमान गुरुवार सुबह दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बाल-बाल बचा। उड़ान के कुछ समय बाद विमान से एक पक्षी टकरा गया। जिससे विमान का एक इंजन फेल हो गया।
विज्ञापन
पायलट ने सूझबूझ का परिचय देते हुए विमान में लगे हुए अतिरिक्त फ्यूल टैंक और ट्रेनिंग बम को नीचे गिरा दिया। जिसके बाद विमान की अंबाला एयरफोर्स बेस पर सुरक्षित लैंडिंग हो गई। विमान से गिराए गए फ्यूल टैंक और ट्रेनिंग बम को बरामद कर लिया गया है। 
  इससे पहले 8 जून को गोवा एयरपोर्ट पर भारतीय नौसेना के मिग 29K विमान से गिरे फ्यूल टैंक के कारण कुछ समय के लिए विमानों का परिचालन बंद करना पड़ा था। बताया गया था कि उड़ान भरने के दौरान तकनीकी खामियों के कारण पायलट को फ्यूल टैंक को गिराना पड़ा था। 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

क्या होता है फ्यूल टैंक (ड्रॉप टैंक)
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आईसीसी वनडे रैंकिंग में नंबर वन बनी टीम इंडिया, इंग्लैंड की हार की वजह से मिला फायदा

27 जून 2019

uk education minister arvind pandey ankur son death in road accident
Dehradun

जवान बेटे की दर्दनाक मौत से टूटे शिक्षा मंत्री, रोक नहीं पाए अपने आंसू, तस्वीरें...

26 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इंडिया के सेमीफाइनल के रास्ते में बाधा बन सकता है मौसम, वेस्टइंडीज के साथ मुकाबला

27 जून 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
रोहित-राहुल ने रचा इतिहास
Virat Kohli
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इंडिया के सेमीफाइनल के रास्ते में बाधा बन सकता है मौसम, वेस्टइंडीज के साथ मुकाबला

27 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
मगरमच्छ के बच्चे
Agra

तस्वीरें: चंबल नदी की गोद में पहुंचे 400 'नन्हे' मगरमच्छ, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है कुनबा

27 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भारत के सेमीफाइनल की राह में रोड़ा अटका सकते हैं वेस्टइंडीज के ये पांच खिलाड़ी

27 जून 2019

वेस्टइंडीज टीम
क्रिस गेल
शाई होप
शिमरोन हेटमेयर
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भारत के सेमीफाइनल की राह में रोड़ा अटका सकते हैं वेस्टइंडीज के ये पांच खिलाड़ी

27 जून 2019

Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी और आनंद पीरामल के आलीशान बंगले की INSIDE तस्वीरें, इतनी जमीन पर फैला है ये 'स्वर्ग'

26 जून 2019

ईशा और आनंद पीरामल का घर
ईशा और आनंद पीरामल का घर
ईशा और आनंद पीरामल का घर
ईशा और आनंद पीरामल का घर
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी और आनंद पीरामल के आलीशान बंगले की INSIDE तस्वीरें, इतनी जमीन पर फैला है ये 'स्वर्ग'

26 जून 2019

कर रहे हैं कई वर्षों से विवाह का इंतजार? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

कर रहे हैं कई वर्षों से विवाह का इंतजार? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
iaf jaguar jaguar iaf jaguar pilot pilot jettisoned fuel tanks fuel tanks plane sepecat jaguar jaguar accident indian air force ambala airport
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान के साथ मेधावी छात्र
Varanasi

मेधावियों को मिला अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान, डीएम बोले- सफलता का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं

27 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajpath

कैकेयी की तरह कोप भवन में बैठना समाधान नहीं, राहुल क्यों छोड़ना चाहते हैं अध्यक्ष का पद?

27 जून 2019

Uttarakhand panchayat elections 2019 Election Commission double expenditure limit
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: निर्वाचन आयोग ने खर्च की सीमा की दोगुनी

27 जून 2019

भुवनेश्वर कुमार-मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ भुवी या शमी, सचिन ने बताया कौन बेहतर

27 जून 2019

Google maps
Auto News

सफर के दौरान OLA, UBER या ऑटो ने चुपचाप बदला रूट तो गूगल मैप्स करेगा आपकी ‘सुरक्षा’

27 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
चोरी के शक में 22 साल के शख्स की पिटाई
India News

तबरेज अंसारी मॉब लिंचिंग केस: गिरफ्तारी और मौत के बीच चार दिन में क्या हुआ?

27 जून 2019

भारत सरकार
India News

केंद्र सरकार के विभागों में 6.84 लाख पद खाली, अगले साल से मिलेंगी नौकरियां

27 जून 2019

मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
India News

कपड़ों पर ट्रोल होने के बाद नए अंदाज में संसद पहुंचीं मिमी चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां

25 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अनूठी पहलः पकौड़े-समोसे तलने के बाद बचे तेल से बनेगा बायो डीजल

26 जून 2019

nasa
World

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से धरती पर सुरक्षित लौटे अंतरिक्ष यात्री

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मानसून (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कई राज्यों में बुधवार से बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, यहां तेज बारिश के आसार

उत्तर भारत में मानसून के आगमन से जहां लोगों को भीषण गर्मी से राहत मिली है वहीं दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में अभी भी उमस बरकरार है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि इस सप्ताह ऐसी ही स्थिति रहेगी और अधिकतम तापमान 40 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक उछाल मार सकता है।

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
राज्यसभा में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

बिहार के दिमागी बुखार को पीएम मोदी ने बताया 'नाकामी', मॉब लिंचिंग पर कहा- राजनीति न हो

26 जून 2019

niti-aayog
India News

नीति आयोग की स्वास्थ्य रैंकिंग: 12 राज्यों में घटी बेटियों की आबादी, जानिए अपने प्रदेश का हाल

26 जून 2019

Samant Goyal, New RAW Chief
India News

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक की योजना बनाने वाले सामंत बने रॉ चीफ, अरविंद आईबी के निदेशक

26 जून 2019

1975 आपातकाल
India News

लोकतंत्र की वो काली रात, इंदिरा सरकार ने छह महीने पहले ही बना ली थी आपातकाल की योजना

25 जून 2019

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News

लोकसभा में जहरबुझे तीरों से पहले दिन महफिल लूट ले गए अधीर रंजन चौधरी

24 जून 2019

अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ये है अमरनाथ यात्रा की सुरक्षा का फूल प्रूफ प्लान, अमित शाह आज करेंगे समीक्षा बैठक

26 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

अधीर रंजन के 'नाली' पर पीएम ने याद दिलाया कांग्रेस का 'गटर' वाला बयान

25 जून 2019

प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ और भारतीय विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

एस-400 पर अमेरिका को भारत की दो टूक, हमारे सुरक्षा हित अहम किसी के दबाव में नहीं झुकेंगे

27 जून 2019

सीआरपीएफ (File Photo)
India News

बेरोजगारी पर सरकार कर सकती है वार, अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के 84 हजार खाली पदों पर होगी भर्तियां

25 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन के लिए पीएम मोदी पहुंचे जापान, यहां भी गूंजा मोदी-मोदी

जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन में शिरकत करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जापान के ओसाका पहुंच गए हैं। जहां उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया है। इस दौरान भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने भी पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया।

27 जून 2019

मोदी 1:49

पीएम मोदी ने गालिब के जिक्र के साथ सुनाया जो शेर वो गालिब का है ही नहीं

26 जून 2019

बिहार 1:57

पटना में फुटपाथ पर चढ़ी कार, 3 बच्चों समेत 4 की मौत

26 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 1:24

India Vs West Indies: वर्ल्ड कप में वेस्टइंडीज पर भारत का दबदबा, 40 साल से ऐसा रहा है रिकॉर्ड

26 जून 2019

आकाश 1:43

बैट चलानेवाले भाजपा विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय को नहीं मिली जमानत, कोर्ट ने दिया जेल भेजने का आदेश

26 जून 2019

Related

पीएम मोदी और अमेरिकी विदेशमंत्री पोम्पियो
India News

पीएम मोदी के बाद एनएसए डोभाल से मिले पोम्पियो, एस-400 और ईरानी तेल पर गतिरोध होगा दूर!

26 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लोकसभा में
India News

आपातकाल से तीन तलाक तक पीएम मोदी ने विपक्ष को ऐसे घेरा, कहा- कांग्रेस को गलती सुधारने का मौका

25 जून 2019

लोकसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस को याद दिलाई शाहबानो केस की गलती, जानें यह चर्चित मामला

25 जून 2019

परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

दुनिया के लिए खतरा हैं परमाणु हथियार संपन्न देश, किसके पास कितने एटम बम

24 जून 2019

श्रम कानून
India News

समान वेतन नियम को लागू करने की तैयारी में सरकार, जल्द मिल सकती है कैबिनेट की मंजूरी

24 जून 2019

मिराज 2000 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक करने वाले पायलटों ने बताया, 90 सेकंड में ध्वस्त हो गए थे आतंकी कैंप

25 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.