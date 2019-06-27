दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बचा वायुसेना का 'जगुआर', फ्यूल टैंक गिरा पायलट ने कराई सुरक्षित लैंडिंग

इससे पहले 8 जून को गोवा एयरपोर्ट पर भारतीय नौसेना के मिग 29K विमान से गिरे फ्यूल टैंक के कारण कुछ समय के लिए विमानों का परिचालन बंद करना पड़ा था। बताया गया था कि उड़ान भरने के दौरान तकनीकी खामियों के कारण पायलट को फ्यूल टैंक को गिराना पड़ा था।
IAF Sources: An IAF Jaguar pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft after one of the engines failed after being hit by a bird, pilot managed to land back safely at the Ambala air base. Small practice bombs jettisoned by his aircraft have also been recovered. pic.twitter.com/tXG3x1MDqR— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019
26 जून 2019