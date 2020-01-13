जेएनयू फीस बढ़ोतरी का मुद्दा सुलझा, प्रदर्शन जारी रखना उचित नहीं: निशंक

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: The fee related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of JNU students and teachers; continuation of agitation by students is not justified (file pic) pic.twitter.com/D3vKPlp8uR— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020
असम विधानसभा में विपक्षी कांग्रेस और एआईयूडीएफ ने राज्य की भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की जिसकी वजह से राज्यपाल को बीच में ही अपना भाषण रोकना पड़ा।
13 जनवरी 2020