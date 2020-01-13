शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   HRD minister nishank says fee related matter of JNU has been sorted out

जेएनयू फीस बढ़ोतरी का मुद्दा सुलझा, प्रदर्शन जारी रखना उचित नहीं: निशंक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 10:54 PM IST
मानव संसाधन एवं विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
मानव संसाधन एवं विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक - फोटो : एएनआई
केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने जेएनयू में जारी विरोध को अनुचित करार दिया है। निशंक ने कहा कि जेएनयू छात्रों का विरोध जारी रखना उचित नहीं है क्योंकि शुल्क वृद्धि का मुद्दा सुलझाया जा चुका है।
उन्होंने कहा कि जेएनयू के छात्रों और अध्यापकों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ कई दौर की चर्चा के बाद जेएनयू के शुल्क संबंधी मुद्दों का समाधान हो चुका है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि छात्रों की मुख्य मांग सेवा और सुविधा शुल्कों में वृद्धि तथा अन्य संबंधित मुद्दों का अब निपटारा किया जा चुका है। इसलिए छात्रों द्वारा प्रदर्शन जारी रखना उचित नहीं है। 


 
hrd minister ramesh pokhariyal nishank jnu jnu fees hike aishi ghosh
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

