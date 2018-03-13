Bharat ka culture kisi ki pratima todne ki ijaazat nahi deta. Bhale aap unki ideology se sehmat houn ya na houn. Intolerance humare Bharat ke culture ka part nahi ho sakta hai. Jo bhi pratima todega, uske upar sakht karwaayi ki jaayegi: HM Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/8aVtClCxlD— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
इस घटना के दौरान नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच मुठभेड़ भी हुई है। जिसमें कुल 6 जवान घायल हो गए हैं।
13 मार्च 2018