मूर्ति तोड़ने वालों पर भड़के राजनाथ, बोले- ये भारत का कल्चर नहीं, होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 05:36 PM IST
Home minister Rajnath Singh statement over statue politics
देश में शुरू हुई प्रतिमा तोड़ने की घटनाओं के बीच केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि भारत का कल्चर किसी की प्रतिमा तोड़ने की इजाजत नहीं देता।
अमृतसर के ऐतिहासिक जलियांवाला बाग में शहीद ऊधम सिंह की प्रतिमा का अनावरण करने के बाद राजनाथ ने यह बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि 'भले आप उनकी विचारधारा से सहमत हो या न हो लेकिन हिंसा भारत के कल्चर का हिस्सा नहीं हो सकती। जो भी मूर्ति तोड़ेगा उसके ऊपर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 



मालूम हो कि नॉर्थ-ईस्ट में चुनावी नतीजों के ऐलान के बाद देशभर में मूर्ति तोड़ने का सिलसिला तेज हो गया। त्रिपुरा में लेनिन और तमिलनाडु में पेरियार की मूर्ति तोड़े जाने की घटनाएं सामने आई हैं। जिसके बाद केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से भी इस पर नाराजगी जाहिर की गई है।

