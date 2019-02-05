शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Helium balloons catch fire at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Karnataka, Three people injuries

वीडियो: सिर के ऊपर लहरा रहे हीलियम गुब्बारों में अचानक लगी आग, कई झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैसूरु Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 05:23 PM IST
Helium balloons catch fire at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Karnataka, Three people injuries
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के मैसूरु में सुत्तूर मठ में हीलियम के गुब्बारों ने अचानक आग लग गई जिसमें तीन लोग घायल हो गए। वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि किस तरह लोगों के सिर के ऊपर लहरा रहे गुब्बारों ने अचानक आग पकड़ ली। इस आग की वजह से तीन लोग घायल हुए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

TV actress Shilpa Shinde joins Congress in presence of Sanjay Nirupam in mumbai
India News

'भाबीजी घर पर हैं' से मशहूर हुईं टीवी अदाकारा शिल्पा शिंदे ने थामा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ'

5 फरवरी 2019

army Jawan gave blood for saving the lives of Naxalite who attacked on CRPF
India News

जिस नक्सली ने सीआरपीएफ पर बरसाई गोलियां, उसकी जान बचाने के लिए जवान ने ही दिया खून

5 फरवरी 2019

Supreme Court has expressed displeasure with the Central Government on NRC in assam
India News

असम में एनआरसी को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जाहिर की नाराजगी

5 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
Home Secretary of United Kingdom has formally signed the extradition order for Vijay Mallya
India News

ब्रिटेन से प्रत्यर्पण पर बोला माल्या- फैसले के खिलाफ अपील करूंगा

5 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

आमिर-आलिया पर भड़कीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं- 'ये डबल स्टैंडर्ड वाले लोग हैं अपनी फिल्मों के लिए बुलाते है...'

5 फरवरी 2019

कंगना
manikarnika
Aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर-आलिया पर भड़कीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं- 'ये डबल स्टैंडर्ड वाले लोग हैं अपनी फिल्मों के लिए बुलाते है...'

5 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

पत्नी के धोखे ने इस एक्टर को बना दिया 'पागल', कभी हर फिल्ममेकर की पहली पसंद था ये सुपरस्टार

5 फरवरी 2019

Raj Kiran
Raj Kiran
Raj Kiran
bollywood flashback raj kiran
Bollywood

पत्नी के धोखे ने इस एक्टर को बना दिया 'पागल', कभी हर फिल्ममेकर की पहली पसंद था ये सुपरस्टार

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
helium balloons fire suttur mutt in mysuru karnataka कर्नाटक
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Election Commission
India News

चुनाव आयोग के रुख के बाद विपक्ष ने बदली रणनीति, 50 फीसदी वीवीपीएटी का हो इस्तेमाल

5 फरवरी 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल
India News

जनता का विश्वास जीतने की खातिर कोलकाता में ड्रामा बना छवि बनाने की लड़ाई

5 फरवरी 2019

डॉ. गोविंद केसी
World

अस्पताल के आईसीयू से नेपाल के सत्याग्रही डॉ. केसी ने लिखा अन्ना हजारे को पत्र

5 फरवरी 2019

amazing foot binding bizarre practice for bound to be beautiful was symbol of beauty in china
Bizarre News

खूबसूरती के लिए हद पार कर दी थी यहां की महिलाओं ने, अपने पैरों को तोड़कर देती थीं एेसा आकार

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को पहली किस्त के लिए जरूरी नहीं आधार, ऐसे की जाएगी पहचान

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
P Chidambaram
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम ने मांगी अतिरिक्त दस्तावेज जमा करने की अनुमति

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

महास्नान: यहां दिखा आस्था और फर्ज का अनूठा संगम, एक बेटे ने दो मां को कराया स्नान

4 फरवरी 2019

Employment opportunities will increased by provisions of Interim Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal
Business

साक्षात्कार : अंतरिम बजट 2019 के प्रावधानों से बढ़ेंगे रोजगार के अवसर- पीयूष गोयल

4 फरवरी 2019

What is chit fund and how does it trap common man?
India News

क्या है चिट फंड और इसमें कैसे फंसता है आम आदमी?

3 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

चिटफंड घोटाला : कोलकाता में हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा जारी, धरने पर ममता, क्या है पूरा मामला

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पश्चिम बंगाल में रैली के दौरान यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

बंगाल में गरजे योगी आदित्यनाथ, कहा- बर्बर और निर्मम है ममता सरकार

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र के लिए इससे शर्मनाक स्थिति और क्या होगी कि एक मुख्यमंत्री अपने ही राज्य में धरना पर बैठ रही है।

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा बिहार में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर लगाए जा रहे कयास
India News

रविशंकर प्रसाद पटना साहिब से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव, कट सकता है अश्विनी चौबे का टिकट !

5 फरवरी 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ, ममता बनर्जी और शिवराज सिंह चौहान
India News

बंगाल में संग्राम जारी, शाह, योगी के बाद शिवराज-शाहनवाज की रैली पर रोक

5 फरवरी 2019

Prashant Kishor- Uddhav Thackeray- Aditya Thackeray
India News

शिवसेना और भाजपा की तल्खियों के बीच उद्धव से मिले प्रशांत किशोर

5 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर ममता बोलीं- ये मेरी जीत, भाजपा का पलटवार

5 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे से मिले मुख्यमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्री
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सात दिन से अनशन पर अन्ना हजारे, मिलने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस सहित मोदी के मंत्री

5 फरवरी 2019

smriti irani pti
India News

मुंह की खाने के बाद भी जीत का जश्न मना रही ममता : स्मृति ईरानी

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान आंदोलन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कर्ज माफी के लिए किसानों के बाद अब उनकी बेटियों ने शुरू किया आंदोलन

5 फरवरी 2019

महाराष्ट्र में ट्रेनी एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में ट्रेनी एयरक्राफ्ट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पायलट घायल

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को सौगात: तीन लाख तक कर्ज लेने पर किसानों से कोई शुल्क नहीं

5 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पूजा के दौरान कर्नाटक के सुत्तूर मठ में गुब्बारों में लगी आग, तीन लोग घायल

कर्नाटक के सुत्तूर मठ में पूजा के दौरान अचानक लगी आग में तीन लोग घायल। यहां देखिए वीडियो के साथ पूरी खबर।

5 फरवरी 2019

mosque 3:32

सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द बढ़ाने के लिए सभी धर्मों के लिए खुली मस्जिद

5 फरवरी 2019

ट्रेन 18 3:07

देश की पहली सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन का ट्रॉयल हुआ पूरा, दिल्ली से वाराणसी तक चलेगी ट्रेन

5 फरवरी 2019

रिलायंस 1:39

आम आदमी तक मोबाइल पहुंचाने वाली कंपनी हुई दिवालिया,जानिए आखिर क्या हुआ

5 फरवरी 2019

ममता 3:19

राजीव कुमार को CBI के सामने पेश होने के ‘सुप्रीम’ आदेश पर ममता दीदी का रहा ये रिएक्शन

5 फरवरी 2019

Related

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

बंगाल के पुरुलिया में योगी की रैली आज, भाजपा ने ममता से पूछा- 'हाउ इज द खौफ?'

5 फरवरी 2019

Priyanka Gandhi nameplate
India News

कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में लगी प्रियंका की नेमप्लेट, मिला राहुल गांधी वाला कमरा !

5 फरवरी 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

अरुण जेटली का विपक्ष पर हमला, कहा- सत्ता पर कब्जा करना चाहता है "चोर तंत्र"

5 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी और राहुल गांधी
India News

बजट वाले दिन पीएम मोदी और भाजपा के ट्वीट्स को राहुल गांधी ने ऐसे दी मात

5 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

चिटफंड घोटाला तृणमूल के लिए बना फांस, जांच के घेरे में कई नेता

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को पहली किस्त के लिए जरूरी नहीं आधार, ऐसे की जाएगी पहचान

5 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.