अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की वैधता को चुनौती वाली अर्जियों पर सुनवाई जारी

Hearing in SC on petitions challenging abrogation of article 370: Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted how accession of J&K to Indian union took place&added “it is irreversible”." I want to show that sovereignty of J&K was indeed temporary.We are a Union of States,"he stated pic.twitter.com/kZonZzbw7p— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जगत प्रकाश नड्डा ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद पहली बार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की और उनका आशीर्वाद मांगा। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलने पर नड्डा ने कहा कि उनके सक्षम नेतृत्व में, देश नई ऊंचाइयों को प्राप्त कर रहा है।
23 जनवरी 2020