Home ›   India News ›   Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the Inter Ministerial meeting on vaccination of South Asia against COVID-19

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन बोले- वैक्सीन के लिए तय मानदंडों से नहीं करेंगे कोई समझौता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 09:01 PM IST
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : twitter.com/drharshvardhan

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने गुरुवार को दक्षिण एशिया में कोविड-19 के खिलाफ टीकाकरण पर एक अंतर-मंत्रालयी बैठक को संबोधित किया। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से हुई इस बैठक का आयोजन विश्व बैंक की ओर से किया गया। 
हर्षवर्धन ने यहां कहा, 260 वैक्सीन विभिन्न चरणों में हैं, इनमें से आठ का निर्माण भारत में होगा। इसमें तीन स्वदेशी हैं। हम सुनिश्चित कर रहे हैं कि टीकों की सुरक्षा से लेकर उनके प्रभावी होने तक के वैज्ञानिक और नियामक मानदंडों पर कोई समझौता न हो।
 
 

india news national dr harsh vardhan covid-19 vaccine coronavirus pandemic south asia world bank

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

