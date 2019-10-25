शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Haryana Assembly election: Dushyant chautala meets Amit shah and Anurag thakur

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा की सरकार लगभग तय, अमित शाह से मिलने पहुंचे दुष्यंत चौटाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 09:02 PM IST
अमित शाह से मिलने पहुंचे दुष्यंत चौटाला
अमित शाह से मिलने पहुंचे दुष्यंत चौटाला - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा में सरकार बनाने को लेकर सियासी घटनाक्रम तेज हो गया है। बहुमत से दूर रही भाजपा अब जजपा से बातचीत आगे बढ़ा रही है। इसी क्रम में जजपा प्रमुख दुष्यंत चौटाला आज दिल्ली में पहले केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर के साथ उनके घर पहुंचे। इसके बाद दोनों नेता भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के घर पर पहुंचे।
विज्ञापन
 

इसी के साथ हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा की सरकार बनना लगभग तय दिख रहा है। फॉर्मूले के तहत जजपा को डिप्टी सीएम पद मिल सकता है। इसके अलावा दो मंत्रिपद पर भी सहमति बनने की खबर है। जजपा को एक कैबिनेट और राज्य मंत्री का पद मिलेगा। भाजपा और जजपा की सरकार को लेकर ऐलान किसी भी वक्त हो सकता है।  
 
इससे पहले आज अमित शाह अपना अहमदाबाद दौरा बीच में ही छोड़कर लौट आए। उनसे जेपी नड्डा और हरियाणा भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुभाष बराला ने मुलाकात की। बताया जा रहा है कि बैठक में हरियाणा के मुद्दे पर अहम बातचीत हुई। 

इसके बाद अनुराग ठाकुर दुष्यंत चौटाला को लेकर अमित शाह के घर पहुंचे।  

 
 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम
Chandigarh

Elections Result: 90 सीटों के नतीजे घोषित, भाजपा को 40, कांग्रेस 30, जेजेपी को 10 सीटें मिलीं

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला
Chandigarh

चाचा से 'रार' कर दुष्यंत ने बनाई थी जेजेपी, अब हरियाणा में बनी किंगमेकर, जानें पूरी कहानी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
haryana assembly election dushyant chautala amit shah anurag thakur ml khattar bhupinder hudda
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla today on 25 oct
Bilaspur

हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिवाली का तोहफा, इतने पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के 30 बड़े फैसले

25 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपेंद्र हुड्डा
Chandigarh

भाजपा का समर्थन करने वाले निर्दलीय विधायकों को जनता जूते से मारेगी: दीपेंद्र हुड्डा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी : धनतेरस पर सीएम ने की ‘कन्या सुमंगला योजना’ की शुरुआत, बेटियों को मिलेंगे 15 हजार रुपये

25 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर का साथ दे रहे सात निर्दलीय विधायक
Chandigarh

ये हैं वो सात निर्दलीय विधायक, जो तय करेंगे आज, खट्टर के सिर सजेगा या नहीं मुख्यमंत्री का 'ताज'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

Kiss विवाद के पहले वायरल हो चुके हैं नेहा के ये पांच वीडियोज, एक में तो 'कुंवारेपन की हद हो गई'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पाक की तरफ से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा रेखा से आगे तैयार किया जा रहा करतारपुर कॉरिडोर, सफेद रंग की बिल्डिंग पैसेंजर टर्मिनल है
Education

करतारपुर: हर भारतीय श्रद्धालु से 1400 रुपये लेगा पाकिस्तान, क्यों कहा जा रहा है इसे 'जजिया'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेटर शिवम दुबे और उनके पिता
Cricket News

बेटे को क्रिकेटर बनाने में खत्म हुआ पिता का कारोबार, परिवार के संघर्ष ने बना दिया सुपरस्टार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मां के साथ आलिया भट्ट और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

पांच हजार साल पहले ऐसे दिखते थे आर माधवन, वायरल हो रहे इन चार सेलेब्स के थ्रोबैक फोटोज

25 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्दधव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'भावी सीएम आदित्य ठाकरे' के लगे पोस्टर, शिवसेना बोली- उन्माद नहीं वर्ना खत्म हो जाओगे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने गौरी के पैरेंट्स से बोला था हिंदू होने का झूठ, देखें 28 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गिरिश चंद्र मुर्मू
India News

जानें कौन हैं जम्मू कश्मीर के पहले एलजी गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से है पुराना नाता

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जम्मू कश्मीर के पहले उप राज्यपाल के लिए गिरिश चंद्र मूर्मु को चुना है। मूर्मु और पीएम मोदी का पुराना रिश्ता रहा है। मोदी जब गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री थे, तब मूर्मु उनके प्रधान सचिव थे। 

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : विख्यात फोटो पत्रकार आलोक मित्र का निधन

25 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिजीत विनायक बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नोबेल पुरस्कार समारोह में अभिजीत की मां भी शामिल होंगी में

25 अक्टूबर 2019

BSF
India News

चोरी के लैपटॉप को बांग्लादेश भेजने के आरोप में बीएसएफ जवान और उसकी पत्नी को किया गिरफ्तार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

स्विगी
India News

शर्मनाक: ग्राहक ने डिलीवरी बॉय का धर्म पूछकर खाना लेने से किया इनकार, स्विगी को गुजरा नागवार  

25 अक्टूबर 2019

गांधी जी के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की पेंटिंग
India News

पीएम के उपहारों की ई-नीलामी पूरी, 25 लाख में बिका बापू के साथ बना मोदी का चित्र

25 अक्टूबर 2019

कर्नाटक विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक के बागी विधायकों की याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिलीप पारिख (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिलीप पारिख का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीओके पर पाकिस्तान ने अवैध कब्जा कर रखा है, उसे आतंकवादी चला रहे हैं: सेना प्रमुख रावत

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य
India News

मुंबई के वर्ली में लगे 'भावी मुख्यमंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे' के पोस्टर,भाजपा पर इशारों में निशाना

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हम उसके साथ खड़े होंगे जो मजबूत और स्थिर हो: दुष्यंत चौटाला

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में 'किंगमेकर' बनकर उभरी जननायक जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष दुष्यंत चौटाला ने समर्थन को लेकर क्या कहा।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:13

‘सांड की आंख’ का पब्लिक रिव्यू: शूटर दादी की बायोपिक देख दर्शक इमोशनल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

धनतेरस की खरीदारी 1:44

देशभर के बाजारों में दिखी धनतेरस की रौनक, महिलाओं ने जमकर की सोने की खरीदारी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:24

‘मेड इन चाइना’ का पब्लिक रिव्यू: मौनी रॉय और राजकुमार की कैमेस्ट्री पर ये बोले फैंस

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य 2:34

मुंबई के वर्ली में लगे 'भावी मुख्यमंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे' के पोस्टर,भाजपा पर इशारों में निशाना

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

संजय राउत द्वारा ट्वीट किया गया कार्टून
India News

शिवसेना के चुनाव चिह्न शेर के हाथ में 'कमल' और गले में 'घड़ी', राउत बोले-बुरा न मानो दिवाली है

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Dushyant chautala
India News

हरियाणा में कांग्रेस का निर्दलीयों को भावनात्मक संदेश- 'भाजपा का दिया साथ, तो जनता नहीं करेगी माफ'

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
India News

हरियाणा में भाजपा को इन सात निर्दलीयों का मिल जाए साथ तो बन जाए खट्टर की सरकार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Subhash Barala with Monahar Lal Khattar
India News

हरियाणा में खुद के एजेंडे पर काम नहीं कर सकेगी भाजपा, दोबारा शुरू सकता है 'खर्ची और पर्ची' का दौर

25 अक्टूबर 2019

तरह तरह की लाइट से सजीं दुकानें
India News

मिट्टी के दियों पर भारी पड़ रहे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक लैंप, चीनी माल से पटा बाजार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सुष्मिता देव-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस नेता ने अमित शाह को लिखा पत्र, कहा- कांडा का समर्थन लेने से भाजपा पर उठेंगे सवाल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited