Gujarat : Rebel Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor said on cross voting I voted by my heart

राज्यसभा चुनाव: गुजरात में कांग्रेस विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर और झाला ने की क्रॉस वोटिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 04:10 PM IST
कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर
कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात से राज्यसभा की खाली हुई दो सीटों के लिए शुक्रवार को वोटिंग हुई। ये दोनों सीटें अमित शाह और स्मृति ईरानी के लोकसभा में चुने जाने के कारण खाली हुई हैं। इसी बीच चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पर्यवेक्षक अश्विन कोतवाल ने कहा है कि अल्पेश ठाकोर और धवल सिंह झाला ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की है। 
कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर ने राज्यसभा चुनावों को लेकर कहा, 'मैंने अंतरात्मा की आवाज से मतदान किया और राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व को ध्यान में रख के किया। जो पार्टी जनाधार खो चुकी है और जिस पार्टी ने हमारे साथ द्रोह किया, उसको मद्देनजर रख के वोट किया है।'


रधनपुर से विधायक ठाकोर ने आगे कहा, 'मैं राहुल गांधी पर भरोसा कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुआ था, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश उन्होंने हमारे लिए कुछ नहीं किया। हमारा बार-बार अपमान हुआ। इसीलिए मैंने कांग्रेस विधायक पद से इस्तीफा दिया।'


वहीं, बायड से विधायक धवल सिंह झाला ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोग हमें और अन्य लोगों को बार-बार अपमानित कर रहे थे। नेता पार्टी के छोटे कार्यकर्ताओं की बात ही नहीं सुन रहे थे। इन सब चीजों को देखते हुए मैंने कांग्रेस विधायक पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।


इससे पहले खबर आई थी कि विधायकों को क्रास वोटिंग से बचाने के लिए पार्टी राजस्थान के माउंट आबू भेज रही है। लेकिन, एन वक्त पर पार्टी ने अपना विचार बदल दिया और उन्हें बनासकांठा के बलराम रिजॉर्ट भेज दिया। कांग्रेस ने विधायकों को बनासकांठा भेजने को पार्टी का एक दिवसीय 'शिविर' बताया था।

gujarat gujarat rajya sabha rajya sabha election alpesh thakor rebel congress mla cross voting dhavalsinh zala
