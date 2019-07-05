राज्यसभा चुनाव: गुजरात में कांग्रेस विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर और झाला ने की क्रॉस वोटिंग

Ashwin Kotwal, Observer for Congress in Rajya Sabha election: Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala cross voted. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/UJkw1TFZWY — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Alpesh Thakor, Rebel Congress MLA on Rajya Sabha elections: Maine antar aatma ki awaz se matdan kiya, aur rasthriya netretavya ko dhyan mein rakh ke kiya. Jo party jan aadhar kho chuki hai aur jis party ne hamare sath droh kiya hai, usko maddhe nazar rakh ke kiya. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/sfPPBMKkHO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Alpesh Thakor, Rebel Congress MLA from Radhanpur (Gujarat): I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us. We were insulted again & again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA. pic.twitter.com/drekvSAKmT — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

Dhavalsinh Zala, Bayad MLA of Congress: People from Congress party were insulting us & people again & again. Leaders were not listening to small workers of the party. Considering everything, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/hNoWBh57HO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

गुजरात से राज्यसभा की खाली हुई दो सीटों के लिए शुक्रवार को वोटिंग हुई। ये दोनों सीटें अमित शाह और स्मृति ईरानी के लोकसभा में चुने जाने के कारण खाली हुई हैं। इसी बीच चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पर्यवेक्षक अश्विन कोतवाल ने कहा है कि अल्पेश ठाकोर और धवल सिंह झाला ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की है।कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक अल्पेश ठाकोर ने राज्यसभा चुनावों को लेकर कहा, 'मैंने अंतरात्मा की आवाज से मतदान किया और राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व को ध्यान में रख के किया। जो पार्टी जनाधार खो चुकी है और जिस पार्टी ने हमारे साथ द्रोह किया, उसको मद्देनजर रख के वोट किया है।'रधनपुर से विधायक ठाकोर ने आगे कहा, 'मैं राहुल गांधी पर भरोसा कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हुआ था, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश उन्होंने हमारे लिए कुछ नहीं किया। हमारा बार-बार अपमान हुआ। इसीलिए मैंने कांग्रेस विधायक पद से इस्तीफा दिया।'वहीं, बायड से विधायक धवल सिंह झाला ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के लोग हमें और अन्य लोगों को बार-बार अपमानित कर रहे थे। नेता पार्टी के छोटे कार्यकर्ताओं की बात ही नहीं सुन रहे थे। इन सब चीजों को देखते हुए मैंने कांग्रेस विधायक पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।इससे पहले खबर आई थी कि विधायकों को क्रास वोटिंग से बचाने के लिए पार्टी राजस्थान के माउंट आबू भेज रही है। लेकिन, एन वक्त पर पार्टी ने अपना विचार बदल दिया और उन्हें बनासकांठा के बलराम रिजॉर्ट भेज दिया। कांग्रेस ने विधायकों को बनासकांठा भेजने को पार्टी का एक दिवसीय 'शिविर' बताया था।