गुजरात: छह पोलिंग स्टेशन पर फिर हो रही वोटिंग, जिग्नेश मेवानी की सीट भी शामिल
Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 08:21 AM IST
वोट डालकर निकलते लोग
गुजरात के छह पोलिंग स्टेशन पर आज फिर से वोट डाले जा रहे हैं, जिन जगहों पर फिर मतदान हो रहा है उसमें वडगाम, विरमगम, दसकरोई, सवली शामिल हैं। विरमगम, सवली के दो-दो बूथों पर वोटिंग है, वहीं वडगाम और दसकरोई के एक-एक बूथ पर मतदान होना है।
जानिए ये बीजेपी सांसद क्यों बोला गुजरात में हारेगी पार्टी
चुनाव आयोग ने अबतक साफ नहीं किया है कि इन जगहों पर फिर से वोट क्यों डलवाए जा रहे हैं। बता दें कि वडगाम से दलित नेता जिग्नेश मेवानी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही चुनाव आयोग ने 10 बूथों पर वीवीपेट की गिनती करवाने के भी आदेश दिए हैं।
बता दें कि गुजरात चुनाव के अंतिम चरण का मतदान गुरुवार को हुआ था। 18 दिसंबर को नतीजे आने वाले हैं। कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) दोनों ही अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा कर रही हैं।
