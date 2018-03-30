शहर चुनें

गुजरात के अमरेली में दर्दनाक हादसा, स्कूल बस पलटने से 20 छात्र घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुजरात Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 04:32 PM IST
Gujarat: 20 students injured after their school bus overturned in Amreli
गुजरात के अमरेली जिले में एक दर्दनाक बस दुर्घटना हुई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक इस हादसे में 20 छात्र घायल हुए हैं।  दुर्घटना की शिकार हुई स्कूल बस की स्पीड इतनी अधिक थी कि वह अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। इस हादसे में घायल हुए छात्रों को इलाज के लिए स्थानीय हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
वहीं बस में फंसे छात्रों को निकालने के लिए घटना स्थल पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। हालांकि इस स्कूल बस में कुल कितने छात्र थे अभी तक इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है। 
 

 
