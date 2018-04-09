शहर चुनें

ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय ने जीता IIT बॉम्बे का टेक रेडियान्स 2018

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 07:07 PM IST
आईआईटी बॉम्बे
आईआईटी बॉम्बे
ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय ने एक बार फिर अपनी दक्षता साबित की है। हाल ही में विश्वविद्यालय की दो टीमों ने राष्ट्रीय स्तरीय टेक  रेडियान्स 2018 प्रतियोगिता  में पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया। यह प्रतियोगिता आई.आई.टी. बाम्बे के वार्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी समारोह (एनुअल रिसर्च एण्ड टेक्नोलॉजी फेस्टीवल) के अंतर्गत आयोजित की गई, जहां ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त कर जीत के झण्डे गाड़े।
इस  टेक  रेडियान्स 2018 प्रतियोगिता  में शामिल होने वाली टीम का नाम ’दा ब्रेनी फूल्स ’ था। यह जीत विश्वविद्यालय  के छात्रों के बिना असंभव थी, छात्रों ने अपने टैलेंट से इस प्रतियोगिता में विजय हासिल की।

ग्राफिक एरा विश्वविद्यालय की ’दा ब्रेनी फूल्स’ टीम के छात्र वैभव गुप्ता, वैभव  अग्रवाल, अक्षित गोयल, विवासवान मनस्वी वशिष्ठ ने  प्रतियोगिता  में पहला  स्थान  प्राप्त  कर 11000 रुपए का नकद  पुरूस्कार  जीता। इसके साथ ही दूसरा स्थान  प्राप्त कर कृष्णा यादव, देवांग  नौटियाल, कनिका रत्रा, मेघा बिष्ट, अंशिका गोयल ने अपने  नवीनीकरण  में  ग्राफिक एरा  विश्वविद्यालय का  मान बढ़ाया।  

