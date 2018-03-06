Governor of Nagaland PB Acharya has appointed Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland under clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution of India. The Governor has also requested Shri Neiphiu Rio to prove his majority on the floor of the House on or before 16th March 2018. pic.twitter.com/Sj3m2cfP0L— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
आईपीएफटी के अध्यक्ष एनसी देब बर्मा ने डिप्टी सीएम को लेकर बीजेपी के अकेले फैसले से अपनी उदासीनता जाहिर कर दी है।
6 मार्च 2018