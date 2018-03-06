शहर चुनें

नगालैंड: राज्यपाल ने CM के रूप में नेफ्यू को किया नियुक्त, 16 मार्च तक साबित करना होगा बहुमत

रीता तिवारी, कोहिमा Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 07:07 PM IST
Governor of Nagaland PB Acharya has appointed Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland
नेफ्यू रियो - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पूर्वोत्तर राज्य नगालैंड में भाजपा की ओर से मंगलवार को नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक प्रोग्रेसिव पार्टी (एनडीपी) के समर्थन में राज्यपाल पीबी आचार्य को अपने 12 विधायकों के हस्ताक्षर वाला समर्थन पत्र सौंपने के साथ ही यहां एनडीपीपी-भाजपा गठजोड़ की सरकार के सत्ता में आने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। एनडीपीपी सूत्रों ने बताया कि संवैधानिक प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद नेफ्यू रियो सरकार इसी सप्ताह शपथ लेगी। 
इस बीच, उपमुख्यमंत्री का पद भाजपा को देने पर सहमति बन गई है। भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता वाई पैटन उपमुख्यमंत्री होंगे। इससे पहले पैटन को आम राय से विधायक दल का नेता चुन लिया गया। इस बैठक में केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक जेपी नड्डा, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण सिंह व पूर्वोत्तर के महासचिव (सांगठनिक) अजय जामवाल के अलावा असम के भाजपा नेता हिंमत विश्व शर्मा भी मौजूद थे।
 
 
भाजपा के चुनाव अभियान समिति के अध्यक्ष एम चुबा ने बताया कि भाजपा को गृह मंत्रालय के साथ ही मंत्रिमंडल में छह पद मिलेंगे। राज्य की लोकसभा व राज्यसभा सीटें भी एनडीपीपी व भाजपा के बीच बंटेगी। इसके अलावा सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रमों के अध्यक्षों में से आधे पद एनडीपीपी के खाते में जाएंगी। बाकी आधे में से 40 फीसदी भाजपा को मिलेंगे और 10 फीसदी दूसरी पार्टियों को।

ध्यान रहे कि भाजपा ने सोमवार को ही अपने पुराने सहयोगी नगा पीपुल्स फ्रंट (एनपीएफ) से 15 साल पुरानी दोस्ती तोड़ने का औपचारिक एलान किया था। एक सवाल के जवाब में हिंमत ने बताया कि एनपीएफ से नाता तोड़ने का मणिपुर सरकार की स्थिरता पर कोई असर नहीं पडे़गा। वहां पार्टी के पास बहुमत है। ध्यान रहे कि नगालैंड में साथ नहीं देने की सूरत में एनपीएफ ने मणिपुर में भाजपा की अगुवाई वाली सरकार से समर्थन वापस लेने की धमकी दी थी। 
Women's account not open in Nagaland Assembly Election 2018
India News

नगालैंड में इस बार भी नहीं खुला महिलाओं का खाता

4 मार्च 2018

Social Media Reaction after Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland Election result
India News

Election Result 2018: चुनावी नतीजों पर सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ 'बुरा न मानो मोदी है'

3 मार्च 2018

BJP's Ram Madhav address media and give credit to PM Modi
India News

राम माधव ने पूर्वोत्तर में मिली जीत का सेहरा PM के सिर बांधा, कहा पूरब में चली मोदी लहर

3 मार्च 2018

meghalaya, tripura and nagaland election liv:voting will be start from 8 am
India News

Election Result 2018: त्रिपुरा में भाजपा, मेघालय में कांग्रेस और नगालैंड में एनपीएफ आगे

3 मार्च 2018

NPF and its alliance parties choose TR Zeliang as their chief minister candidate
India News

भाजपा को रोकने के लिए एनपीएफ ने चला बड़ा दांव, जेलियांग को बनाया CM उम्मीदवार

3 मार्च 2018

Nagaland: Election Commission orders re polling in thirteen booths
India News

नगालैंड चुनाव: 13 बूथों पर पुन: मतदान कल , मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी ने की घोषणा

1 मार्च 2018

