सरकार ने स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के लिए जारी किए 9,940 करोड़ रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:33 AM IST
Government released 9,940 crores for smart city mission
केंद्र सरकार ने शहरों को अत्याधुनिक नागरिक सुविधाओं से लैस करने की स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के लिए राज्य सरकारों को 9940 करोड़ रुपये जारी कर दिया है। इसमें पुणे और नासिक सहित महाराष्ट्र के आठ शहरों के लिए सर्वाधिक 1378 करोड़ रुपये शामिल हैं। सबसे कम आठ करोड़ रुपये एक शहर वाले पश्चिम बंगाल को मिले हैं।

महाराष्ट्र को सर्वाधिक 1378 करोड़ रुपये और पश्चिम बंगाल को सबसे कम आठ करोड़ मिले

सात शहरों वाले मध्य प्रदेश को 984 करोड़ रुपये मिले हैं। आवास एवं शहरी मामलों के मंत्रालय ने अब तक केंद्रीय सहायता से 99 शहरों को स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के दायरे में शामिल किया है। इन शहरों को अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं वाला बनाने की मोदी सरकार की इस महत्वाकांक्षी योजना पर 2.03 लाख करोड़ रुपये के प्रस्तावित निवेश करने की योजना है। 

मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार इस योजना में सर्वाधिक 11 शहरों वाले तमिलनाडु को अब तक 848 करोड़ रुपये, सात शहरों को स्मार्ट बना रहे कर्नाटक को 836 करोड़ रुपये मिले हैं। 

चार शहरों (जयपुर, उदयपुर, कोटा एवं अजमेर) वाले राजस्थान को 784 करोड़ रुपये मिले हैं। योजना में आंध्र प्रदेश के चार शहरों के लिए केंद्रीय सहायता के रूप में 588 करोड़ रुपये मिले हैं। केंद्र की तरफ से 10 शहरों वाले उत्तर प्रदेश को 547 करोड़ रुपये और छह शहरों वाले गुजरात को 509 करोड़ रुपये केंद्र सरकार ने अब तक दिए हैं। 
smart city bjp smart city mission

