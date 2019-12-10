त्रिपुरा में 48 घंटे के लिए मोबाइल इंटरनेट और एसएमएस सेवाएं बंद

त्रिपुरा सरकार ने राज्य में 48 घंटे के लिए मोबाइल इंटरनेट और एसएमएस सेवाओं को निलंबित कर दिया है। पुलिस को पता चला था कि मनु कंचनपुर क्षेत्र में आदिवासियों और गैर-आदिवासियों के बीच जातीय संघर्ष के बारे में अफवाह फैलाई जा रही है।
Government of Tripura suspends mobile internet and SMS services in the state for 48 hours after state police found that rumors being mongered about ethnic clashes between tribals and non-tribals in Manu Kanchanpur areas.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
10 दिसंबर 2019