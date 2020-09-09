शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Government of India told Karnataka Government that it has no objection to change the name of Hubli Railway Station

केंद्र ने कर्नाटक सरकार से कहा, हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलने पर आपत्ति नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 08:13 PM IST
हुबली जंक्शन
हुबली जंक्शन - फोटो : रेलवे पोर्टल

ख़बर सुनें
भारत सरकार ने कर्नाटक की सरकार को एक पत्र में कहा है कि उसे हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलने से कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। बुधवार को लिए गए इस पत्र में केंद्र सरकार ने लिखा, 'हमें हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलतर श्री सिद्धरूधा स्वामीजी रेलवे स्टेशन-हुबली करने में कोई आपत्ति नहीं है।'
hubballi railway station karnataka government hubli railway station government of india hubballi railway station name change

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

