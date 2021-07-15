बंगाल: गोरखा जनमुक्ति मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष बिनॉय तमांग ने पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- राजनीति नहीं छोड़ रहा

I've resigned from the party. I'm not going to quit politics right now. We'll see how my political journey goes. I want to start a new political journey. It will be in the interest of the people of Darjeeling and Gorkhas: Binoy Tamang after resignation from Gorkha Janmukti Morcha pic.twitter.com/kP1aNtX1n6— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.