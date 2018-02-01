अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018 Budget 2018
Home ›   India News ›   google paying tribute to malyalam poet kamala das through its doodle

मलयाली कवियित्री कमला दास को गूगल ने डूडल के जरिए किया याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 08:10 AM IST
google paying tribute to malyalam poet kamala das through its doodle
कमला दास
आज गूगल अपने डूडल के जरिए कवियित्री कमला दास के काम को याद कर रहा है। मलयाली कवयित्री एक दिलचस्प महिला थीं। वह 60 के दशक में कलकत्ता की उन आवाजों में से एक थीं जो कठिन समय में भी मुखर थी। उनका जन्म केरला के थ्रिसूर जिले के पुन्नायूरकुलम में 31 मार्च 1934 को हुआ था। उनके माता पिता मलयाली कवि वीएम नायर और नालापट बालामनी अम्मा थे। उनके पिता मातृभूमि के पूर्व प्रबंध संपादक भी थे।

कमला दास का बचपन कलकत्ता में बीता जहां उनके पिता वालफोर्ड ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी में काम किया करते थे। अपनी मां की तरह उन्होंने लिखना शुरू किया। उनके अंकल नालापट नारायण मेनन भी एक प्रतिष्ठित लेखक थे जिसका गहरा असर कवियित्री के जीवन पर पड़ा। छोटी उम्र से ही उन्हें कविता से प्यार हो गया था। 15 साल की उम्र में कमला दास की शादी माधव दास से हो गई थी जो पेशे से बैंकर थे। उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी को लिखने के लिए प्रेरित किया, जिसके बाद उन्होंने अंग्रेजी और मलयालम में अपने काम को प्रकाशित करना शुरू कर दिया। 

RELATED

आज ही के दिन पर कमला दास ने अपनी ऑटोबायोग्राफी 'माई स्टोरी' रिलीज की थी। उनकी जिंदगी और काम काफी बोल्ड थे। उन्होंने कई उपनामों के जरिए लेखन कार्य किया। जब उन्होंने अपने काम को प्रकाशित करवाना शुरू किया तो माधवीकुट्टी नाम का इस्तेमाल किया और अमी उनका पेट नाम था। इस्लाम कबूल करने के बाद उन्होंने अपना नाम सुरैय्या रख लिया। साल 2009 में उनका निधन हो गया था। अपने काम के लिए साल 1984 में उन्हें साहित्य एकेडमी अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था।
google doodle calcutta

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

unhealthy lifestyle is reason behind premature ageing
Beauty tips

अगर चेहरे पर दिखने लगे ये लक्षण, तो समझ लें जवानी मे आ गया है बुढ़ापा

1 फरवरी 2018

7 health benefits of garlic
Healthy Food

लहसुन करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 7 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2018

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

1 फरवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

1 फरवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

An IAF Group Captain officer detained for alleged espionage in honey trap
India News

जासूसी के आरोप में वायुसेना का एक अधिकारी हिरासत में, हनी ट्रैप का शिकार!

हनी ट्रैप में फंसकर व्हाट्सएप से महिला को संवेदनशील दस्तावेज की तस्वीरें भेजने का संदेह है।

1 फरवरी 2018

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR and Jammu-kashmir today
India News

भारत समेत भूकंप से हिला अफगानिस्तान और पाक, रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 6.1 दर्ज

31 जनवरी 2018

I can buy Rahul Gandhi's rs70,000 jacket for rs700 only for Modi : Renuka Chowdhary
India News

'राहुल गांधी की 70,000 की जैकेट, मोदी जी को 700 रुपये में दिला सकती हूं'

31 जनवरी 2018

The focus of the budget will be youth, women, village, farmers and education
India News

Budget 2018: बजट का फोकस होगा युवा, महिला, गांव, किसान और शिक्षा

1 फरवरी 2018

Tripura state Congress president Pradyot Debbarma can join BJP, Modi will campaign for two days
India News

त्रिपुरा के प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के भाजपा में जाने की अटकलें, दो दिन तक चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे मोदी

1 फरवरी 2018

construction labourer files IT returns for Rs 40 lakh is arrested for peddling drugs
India News

मजदूर की सालाना कमाई निकली 40 लाख रुपये, IT रिटर्न भरने के बाद हुआ गिरफ्तार

30 जनवरी 2018

SC asked detail plan from Amrapali Group, When will 42 thousand buyers get possession?
India News

42 हजार खरीदारों को कब मिलेगा पजेशन? आम्रपाली ग्रुप से SC ने एक हफ्ते में मांगा डिटेल प्लान

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: The income of the farmers will be double like this!
India News

Budget 2018: तो इस तरह होगी किसानों की आमदनी दूनी!

1 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018: Opposition parties meeting today, Sonia Gandhi may preside over
India News

Budget 2018: सरकार को घेरने के लिए विपक्षी दलों की बैठक आज, सोनिया कर सकती हैं अध्यक्षता

1 फरवरी 2018

6 new Battalion sanctioned to BSF for deployment on Pak-Bangladesh border
India News

पाक, बांग्लादेश सरहद पर तैनाती के लिए बीएसएफ को 6 नई बटालियन की मंजूरी

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

आज एक फरवरी है, लागू हो गया है ई-वे बिल, यहां है पूरी जानकारी

आज यानी एक फरवरी से ई-वे बिल प्रक्रिया को लागू कर दिया गया है। जीएसटी के बाद ई-वे बिल मोदी सरकार की एक बड़ी पहल है।

1 फरवरी 2018

WOMEN MADE TO DANCE TILL FALLING ON GROUND AFTER DECLARED AS WITCH 3:00

VIDEO: इस वीडियो में आप ‘भूत’ ढूंढकर दिखाएं

31 जनवरी 2018

RAHUL GANDHI’S JACKET WORTH RS 70000 CAN BE BOUGHT HERE, BRAND IS BURBERRY 00:46

देखिए किस ब्रैंड का है राहुल गांधी का 70 हजार वाला जैकेट

31 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli praises U-19 boys for their triumph against Pakistan 1:00

अंडर 19 क्रिकेट टीम को लेकर विराट कोहली ने दिया ये बयान

31 जनवरी 2018

budget 2018: what passengers expect from 2018 Railway Budget 1:04

बजट 2018: भारतीय रेलवे में क्या बदलाव चाहते हैं लोग

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

google-doodle-celebrates-birthday-of-virginia-woolf
Halchal

मशहूर ब्रिटिश उपन्यासकार वर्जीनिया वुल्फ को गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर किया सैल्यूट

25 जनवरी 2018

father of montage Sergei Eisenstein Is Today's Google Doodle
Europe

गूगल ने अपने डूडल से 'फादर ऑफ मोंटाज' को दी श्रंद्धांजलि

22 जनवरी 2018

Google Pays tribute to writer activist mahasweta devi on her 92nd birthday
India News

महाश्वेता देवी के 92वें जन्मदिन पर गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर किया याद

14 जनवरी 2018

Famous Shayar Mirza Ghalib 220th birthday celebrated by Google Doodle
India News

मशहूर शायर मिर्ज़ा ग़ालिब को Google ने डूडल बनाकर दिया सम्मान

27 दिसंबर 2017

Google Doodle for Max Born Nobel prize winner
Rest of World

गूगल ने नोबल पुस्कार विजेता मैक्स बोर्न को किया याद, बनाया यह डूडल

11 दिसंबर 2017

today Google Doodle on first indian woman physician Rukhmabai
India News

देश की पहली महिला डॉक्टर रखमाबाई को गूगल ने दिया डूडल वाला सलाम

22 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.